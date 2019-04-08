WrestleMania 35 News: The Miz and Shane McMahon's hilarious interaction at WWE Hall of Fame

The Miz will take on Shane McMahon in a few hours.

What's the story?

The Miz and Shane McMahon had a hilarious interaction at the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 Ceremony. It was one of the moments that made the fans laugh out loud and cheer, although later occurrences with Bret Hart drowned it out of the minds of the fans.

In this video, The Miz and Shane McMahon interact after seeing each other on the big screen at WWE Hall of Fame 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Things at the WWE Hall of Fame quickly turned sour after a man attacked Bret Hart while he was giving his speech. The Hart Foundation was inducted, and Hart was reminiscing about his brother, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart who had passed away when he was tackled by a 'fan'.

The man was dealt with and taken away by other WWE Superstars, with them getting a few blows in on him.

The Miz and Shane McMahon have been involved in a feud ever since McMahon turned his back on his former partner to attack him from behind. During the cowardly act, he also put his hands on the Miz' father.

The heart of the matter

In the video of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the Miz was shown on the screen with his wife, Maryse. The camera immediately switched to Shane McMahon who looked less than impressed.

It then switched back to The Miz, who laughed and made gestures signaling that he was ready to take Shane McMahon down at WrestleMania.

The gesturing continued between them, with the fans cheering whenever the Miz' face came up, and booing the moment Shane McMahon's face came up.

Then the Miz took one step further, by kissing his wife Maryse while fans cheered. Shane hesitated then kissed his wife as well, as the crowd burst into laughter at the interaction.

What's next?

The Miz and Shane McMahon are set to face each other at WrestleMania 35 in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

