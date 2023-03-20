Bayley made a triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam last year. She formed the group Damage CTRL alongside the debuting Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The new group emerged after Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch shook hands following Belair's successful title defense.

Nothing physical came from the first-time appearance, but ever since SummerSlam, Damage CTRL and Lynch have been at each other's throats. The Man has wrestled every member of the trio and has toppled Bayley several times.

Kai and Sky went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team belts from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah following a tournament to crown new champs. Damage CTRL held those tag titles until Lynch and Lita defeated them on the March 6th episode of RAW.

Damage CTRL has helped introduce Kai and Sky to WWE fans who may not have known them. As of late, however, the group hasn't had overwhelming success. That lack of success could play into the group disbanding within the coming months. Here are four signs that could portend the end of Bayley and Damage CTRL.

#4. Another loss to Lynch and the WWE Legends could be damaging

Taking a group seriously as a top-level threat requires many important wins. Both the Shield and Evolution were dominant during their runs. Damage CTRL initially looked to be on its way to becoming the dominant women's faction in WWE. The alliance was successful early on but has recently lost some steam.

The biggest setback coincided with the WWE return of Trish Stratus. She returned and helped Lynch and Lita defeat Sky and Kai for the titles. Lita wrestled Lynch last year, but she has appeared much slower than usual. Losing to the Legends on the huge stage of WrestleMania 39 could further hurt the group's reputation.

If two newer stars again lose to a Legend out of their prime, fans will be less likely to invest in those stars. Fans react to Bayley and her faction because they are heels, but if they keep losing, those reactions may become indifferent.

#3. Damage CTRL hasn't netted Bayley a title

Bayley hasn't been a singles Champ since losing to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Bayley faced Bianca Belair multiple times after Damage CTRL's formation. Each of her challenges for the RAW Women's Championship were unsuccessful. Kai and Sky quickly won the Women's Tag Team titles and Bayley was happy to assist in their matches.

When it comes to singles gold, however, Bayley hasn't seen any return on investment. A successful group usually has one or more titles, and with Bayley being the leader of the group, her lack of a title is glaring.

Had she won the title from Belair and even lost it back to her, the group's credibility would be stronger. The former NXT Women's Champion hasn't seen singular success and she could get frustrated and take it out on Kai and Sky.

#2. Things always change in WWE after WrestleMania

Can Asuka end Belair's year-long title run?

WrestleMania usually resets the deck in terms of rosters for both RAW and Smackdown. New Champions are often crowned, and the potential for the same to happen after WrestleMania 39 is just as strong.

Belair has held the RAW Women's title for a year. It's time for her to drop the belt to someone, and Asuka is a good choice. If this happens, RAW will still have a babyface Champion, albeit an enigmatic one.

If Damage CTRL loses at the Show of Shows, it might be time for the group to disband. Fans cheered loudly in the past when Sky and Asuka faced off one-on-one. Would Bayley be okay with someone else potentially winning the title? There may even be a draft or roster shake-up following the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. Bayley accepted the tag title match where they lost the titles

The most obvious sign of possible dissent in Damage CTRL was when Bayley accepted a title challenge from Lynch and Lita. Sky and Kai were both visibly unhappy with the decision made by their fearless leader.

That decision ultimately cost Kai and Sky the Championships. The moment was one of the first real visual signs of any cracks in the Damage CTRL foundation.

More unhappiness was teased when Bayley accepted the six-woman tag team match for WrestleMania, but the trio remained on the same page. WrestleMania will be the ultimate test of strength for the faction. If they lose again, Kai and/or Sky could turn on Bayley. Sky is used to winning and she can wow fans on her own.

