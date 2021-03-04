WrestleMania 37 ticket update - Reports

WrestleMania is just around the corner, with the event scheduled to take place next month over the weekend of April 10th. At the moment, tickets for the Show of Shows haven't gone on sale yet, but that could change very soon.

According to Fightful, WWE is planning to begin ticket sales for WrestleMania 37 roughly a week from now. The report from Fightful also states that the company will run a test event this coming Friday to proactively anticipate any issues with ticket sales.

Additionally, the report notes that WWE Superstars were informed a few weeks ago that they may not be able to have their family and friends attend the show. Typically, in an arena filled with thousands of fans, WWE can usually reserve tickets for the Superstars' loved ones because there are plenty of seats to go around.

But this year, the friends and family tickets WWE Superstars usually enjoy will either be very limited or possibly scrapped altogether. With limited attendance and strict safety protocols, WWE might opt to prioritize letting fans attend the show instead.

Previous reports have stated that WWE could use Super Bowl LV's attendance policies as a model for WrestleMania 37. The NFL held its biggest game of the year in Raymond James Stadium, the home of WrestleMania, in February this year. Live fans were permitted at the show, and Stephanie McMahon has stated that WWE plans to study the Super Bowl for that very reason.

Both Royal Rumble winners have chosen their WrestleMania 37 opponents

Roman Reigns and Edge in WWE

This year, Edge won the Men's Royal Rumble, and after a few weeks of comtemplation, he chose WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 37 opponent. At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Rated R Superstar dropped Reigns with a Spear after the champion defeated Daniel Bryan.

Like Edge, Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair took her time to choose her champion. But she has officially picked SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Fans have been buzzing about these upcoming championship matches. Both bouts will feature some of SmackDown's top stars. The WWE Universe will have to see how the road to WrestleMania unfolds before it's time for these two buzzworthy bouts at The Showcase of the Immortals.