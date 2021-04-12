WrestleMania win/loss records for every competitor on the Night Two card

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 will see the stars of WWE come together once again in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Despite delays due to the weather, the WWE roster hit it out of the park with a set of fantastic matches. Night One saw a handful of title switches and changes to the previous WrestleMania records of many competitors.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 37, five championships will be up for grabs. The main event will see the WWE Universal Championship on the line, in a Triple Threat match between current champion Roman Reigns, men's Royal Rumble winner Edge, and fan-favorite Daniel Bryan.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley will take on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, and Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship against long-time rival Apollo Crews.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and United States titles are both also on the line. As well as this, in non-title action, The Fiend will face Randy Orton once more, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will also face off.

Night Two will also have some huge entrances, with Rhea Ripley being played to the ring by Ash Costello, and rapper Wale playing Big E to the ring. It has also been announced that country singer Ashland Craft will be opening the event with a rendition of "America the Beautiful".

Here are the WrestleMania win and loss records for every competitor of Night Two.

WrestleMania win and loss records for Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and Natalya & Tamina

Neither of the teams in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match had appeared as duos on the Grandest Stage of Them All prior to 2021. However, Natalya and Tamina won in their debut WrestleMania match on Night One, meaning that as a team, they have a 100% win record.

This will be the first ever WrestleMania match for the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, despite both women being on previous cards in singles action.

Every time the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been contested at WrestleMania, they have changed hands. If the same happens tonight, it would have been dropped at the event three years in a row.

Interestingly, the winning team of this match will come out of WrestleMania with a 100% win record.

