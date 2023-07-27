If you're in search of a different kind of wrestling video game experience, WrestleQuest may be just what you need.

The majority of wrestling games attempt to simulate the action that takes place in the ring, whether it be WWE 2K23's more realistic platform or the arcade style of AEW Fight Forever. WrestleQuest, however, takes a different approach. Rather, it's a turn-based RPG, in the vein of the old Final Fantasy games for the SNES.

We had an opportunity to play an early version of the game, thanks to developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher Skybound Games (who also released The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series), before its release on August 8th.

WrestleQuest features a handful of wrestling legends

WrestleQuest's nostalgic aesthetic extends beyond its 16-bit presentation - although that plays a major part. It even reaches past the fact that a handful of real-life pro wrestling legends are involved in the game (though we'll get to them in a moment). In fact, the central theme of this game is something fans of all ages can relate to - being a wrestling fan as a little kid.

If you were a pro wrestling enthusiast as a youngster, you more than likely created matches between - or adventures involving - your favorite stars in your head. Or, more likely, with action figures. This is exactly the feeling WrestleQuest attempts to recreate - every character in this game is actually a toy. If the Super Smash Bros. games were turn-based RPGs and about pro wrestlers instead of classic video game characters, well, you kind of get the idea.

This means that the characters in the game can battle more than just other wrestlers; this toy box is full of all sorts of action figures. What kid with both a John Cena and Godzilla action figure wouldn't make them battle? (Note: as far as we know, neither John Cena nor Godzilla is in this game.)

Much like the classic RPGs from the 90s that WrestleQuest emulates, the majority of the action happens through menu selections. Battles (be they wrestling matches or "real" fights) are waged in a set-up like so:

A look at one of the battles in WrestleQuest's RPG system

We'll save a deeper look at the actual battle system for our full review after release. Just know that, despite the extensive menus, it's a pretty easy system to work with. It's complex enough to be interesting but still intuitive enough for fans who aren't necessarily into RPGS or even video games in general.

While the majority of characters are (albeit hilarious and clever) pastiches of existing wrestling stars, the game will also feature a handful of real-life wrestling legends. WWE Hall of Famers such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, and Andre the Giant have been featured prominently in the game's publicity and play a major role in the game itself.

But the real star here is the late, great "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who acts as the primary inspiration for one of WrestleQuest's playable characters.

We'll obviously have to wait and see how the final game turns out. From what we've seen so far, though, this has a chance to be one of the most unusual and fan-friendly wrestling games ever released.

A playable demo for the game is available on both Steam and the Xbox One & Series S/X now. It'll release properly on all other major platforms, including PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and, believe it or not, Netflix.

