Wrestlers who carried the WWE in 2018

Becky Lynch has been the MVP of WWE since Summerslam

2018 has certainly been a roller coaster ride of a year for the WWE. Daniel Bryan officially returned to in-ring action. we witnessed the 1,000th episode of Smackdown, Ronda Rousey entered the WWE, Becky Lynch became the new Stone Cold Steve Austin, AJ Styles tied the eighth-longest world title reign in company history, Shinsuka Nakamura and Bryan both had heel turns, and Roman Reigns had to relinquish the Universal Championship he worked so hard to win.

These were just some of the important moments in the WWE in 2018. A lot of those in-between moments were filled by the wrestlers who carried the WWE in 2018. Here are those wrestlers who carried the company.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre might be in line for a stay in the main event scene

McIntyre returned the night after Wrestlemania 34 to lend a hand to Dolph Ziggler. As their relationship developed, it was clear that the partnership was more beneficial to ZIggler than McIntyre. The new McIntyre looks better, is great on the mic and is just as good in the ring. Ziggler has already reached his apex in the WWE.

McIntyre has not.

He's stood toe to toe with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins since his return. He's also rumored to be receiving a huge push in 2019.

WWE would be wise to push McIntyre to the top this time around. He wasn't ready in his first go around and he looked like a baby giraffe without the beard. McIntyre has also brought up the fact that he came back to shake things up because a lot of the 'boys in the back' are complacent and happy to just be there.

His fighting cry may justify his attacks on Finn Balor and others, including the disgracing of legend Kurt Angle. He's been the main event heel Brock Lesnar was supposed to be, as Lesnar only shows up sporadically to promote an upcoming match.

McIntyre has been on Raw every time since last April and will be a major player going forward.

