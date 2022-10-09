"Bring back PG-14 so Edge can spear Rhea Ripley" - Wrestling fans react to the WWE star destroying female Hall of Famer at Extreme Rules

Wrestling fans have reacted to Rhea Ripley hitting Beth Phoenix with a steel chair at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

The closing stages of Edge's "I Quit" Match against Finn Balor saw The Judgment Day torment The Rated-R Superstar. The faction threatened to destroy Phoenix in order to force her husband to quit.

While The Judgment Day's plan successfully worked and resulted in a win for Balor, it didn't prevent The Eradicator from making her mark. She hit a brutal Con-chair-to on the Hall of Famer.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same and came up with various reactions. Check out a few below:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Need them to bring back PG-14 so Edge can spear Rhea Ripley Need them to bring back PG-14 so Edge can spear Rhea Ripley

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Rhea only goes and hits her anyway.



Crazy ending. Finn Balor beats Edge in an I Quit match after Rhea Ripley threatens to brutalise Beth Pheonix with a chair.Rhea only goes and hits her anyway.Crazy ending. #ExtremeRules Finn Balor beats Edge in an I Quit match after Rhea Ripley threatens to brutalise Beth Pheonix with a chair.Rhea only goes and hits her anyway.Crazy ending. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/fO0QhA9AQd

Punko LuchaOnline @PunkoLO



#ExtremeRules Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley >>> Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey & Bianca Belair vs Bayley Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley >>> Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey & Bianca Belair vs Bayley#ExtremeRules https://t.co/JQPAhxJSMq

A.T.G. @ANMTheRealATG Get some help. Beth Phoenix got a Con-Chair-To from Rhea Ripley. Get some help. Beth Phoenix got a Con-Chair-To from Rhea Ripley. https://t.co/NIY0U24DxF

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



He quit to save his wife...



And Rhea Ripley still hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to!!!



THAT WAS CRAZY!!!!



#ExtremeRules EDGE QUIT! Finn Balor wins!He quit to save his wife...And Rhea Ripley still hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to!!!THAT WAS CRAZY!!!! EDGE QUIT! Finn Balor wins!He quit to save his wife...And Rhea Ripley still hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to!!!THAT WAS CRAZY!!!! #ExtremeRules https://t.co/yr4bXQtoSq

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp



In the end, Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio held down Edge as Rhea Ripley was about to hit Beth Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To, which led to Edge saying "I Quit".



Ripley hit Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To anyway. Edge forced to say "I Quit" at #ExtremeRules In the end, Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio held down Edge as Rhea Ripley was about to hit Beth Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To, which led to Edge saying "I Quit".Ripley hit Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To anyway. Edge forced to say "I Quit" at #ExtremeRulesIn the end, Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio held down Edge as Rhea Ripley was about to hit Beth Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To, which led to Edge saying "I Quit".Ripley hit Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To anyway. https://t.co/GxqdLxEPG8

𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐯’𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG RUN THAT BETH PHOENIX VS RHEA RIPLEY MATCH ALREADY RUN THAT BETH PHOENIX VS RHEA RIPLEY MATCH ALREADY

Edge has been feuding with The Judgment Day ever since he was betrayed by the group he created.

After being assaulted by Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley a few months ago, Balor replaced the former WWE Champion as the group's leader. At Clash at the Castle, the faction recruited Dominik Mysterio and forced him to turn heel.

Rhea Ripley loves being a "menace" as a Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley has been at the top of her game in WWE for years. Throughout her career, she has evolved her character and is currently doing an incredible job as a member of The Judgment Day.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently told Metro that she loves to pick on other superstars with her current persona. She said:

"Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it."

Given the ending to the "I Quit" Match, fans may expect WWE to move forward with a possible Ripley-Phoenix feud.

