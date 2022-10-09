"Bring back PG-14 so Edge can spear Rhea Ripley" - Wrestling fans react to the WWE star destroying female Hall of Famer at Extreme Rules

Wrestling fans have reacted to Rhea Ripley hitting Beth Phoenix with a steel chair at the Extreme Rules premium live event.
The closing stages of Edge's "I Quit" Match against Finn Balor saw The Judgment Day torment The Rated-R Superstar. The faction threatened to destroy Phoenix in order to force her husband to quit.
While The Judgment Day's plan successfully worked and resulted in a win for Balor, it didn't prevent The Eradicator from making her mark. She hit a brutal Con-chair-to on the Hall of Famer.
Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same and came up with various reactions. Check out a few below:
Edge has been feuding with The Judgment Day ever since he was betrayed by the group he created.
After being assaulted by Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley a few months ago, Balor replaced the former WWE Champion as the group's leader. At Clash at the Castle, the faction recruited Dominik Mysterio and forced him to turn heel.
Rhea Ripley loves being a "menace" as a Judgment Day member
Rhea Ripley has been at the top of her game in WWE for years. Throughout her career, she has evolved her character and is currently doing an incredible job as a member of The Judgment Day.
The former RAW Women's Champion recently told Metro that she loves to pick on other superstars with her current persona. She said:
"Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it."
Given the ending to the "I Quit" Match, fans may expect WWE to move forward with a possible Ripley-Phoenix feud.
