Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wrestling feuds between real brothers.

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    03 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

In the world of WWE programming, matches and stories are choreographed and created as kayfabe to the WWE universe as real-life events.

WWE superstars are trained professionally to understand the storylines created by the WWE producers and do their best in selling the stories to the WWE Universe. As a result, there have been instances where WWE storylines have broken brotherhood and familial ties between WWE superstars.

Today, we bring you a list of feuds between WWE superstars who were brothers. In these instances, the WWE creative team turned these superstars into sworn enemies even though they were brothers in real life.

#3 Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner

Image result for scott steiner rick steiner image

Scott and Rick Steiner, real-life brothers, began their professional wrestling career with the World Championship Wrestling (WCW). They later moved to WWF (now WWE) where they experienced immense success as the then WWF tag team champions. Following their success with the WWF, they returned to the WCW in 1998 and would later feud against one another.

Scott was the first to turn heel as he changed his haircut and increased his mass muscle. He began refusing to tag his brother during matches to show that he would be able to win matches on his own without Rick's support. In 1998, they lost their tag team championship belt because of Scott's refusal to tag in Rick. On 22 February 1998, Scott turned against his brother Rick in their tag team match against the Outsiders.

Scott would walk out of the match, leaving his brother to be defeated by the outsiders. This would begin a feud between the two brothers until they reunited shortly before the demise of the WCW franchise. Scott and Rick Steiner are considered by many as one of the greatest tag team partners in the history of professional wrestling.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Shield The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy WWF Old School WWE Network SK WWE Exclusive
fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Gimmick Some (Wrestlemania) Lovin': Spring BROKEN Edition
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who are in the shadow of a more successful...
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which WWE can improve RAW
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who should return at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 rumors WWE Universe wish comes true, and 5 they wish...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 tag teams in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 longest WWE pay per view matches of 2017
RELATED STORY
5 Fantasy tag team Fatal Fourways across WWE eras
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us