Wrestling legend does a U-Turn on his MITB prediction, ditches "evil" Trish Stratus for other WWE star (Exclusive)

The Women's Money in the Bank is just one of the many high-profile matches WWE will offer upon returning to the UK. Teddy Long, Bill Apter, and Mac Davis previewed the PLE on The Wrestling Time Machine, and Apter interestingly backtracked on his prediction after initially picking Trish Stratus.

The former women's champion has been in fine form since turning heel, beginning a long-term program with Becky Lynch and ensuring she stays in the title picture by qualifying for the Money in the Bank.

Stratus' resume speaks for herself, making her one of the favorites to win the Women's MITB match, including her arch-rival Lynch alongside Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Bayley, and Iyo Sky.

While there are many booking possibilities, Bill Apter opined that Trish and Becky would be the two stars atop the ladder during the match's final stages.

"It's going to be between Trish and Becky at the top, and I think that somehow the new evil Trish will wind up getting the Money in the Bank briefcase." [4:04 - 4:20]

After an insightful back-and-forth with his co-hosts, Bill Apter changed his prediction for the match and went with Becky Lynch.

The legendary wrestling journalist felt that even fans wished to see The Man capture the white briefcase.

"The fans want to see Becky Lynch win this. So, I'm going to change it and say, Becky." [5:25 - 5:40]

Teddy Long has a tough time predicting the winner of the women's WWE Money in the Bank match

Women's wrestling has evolved tremendously over the past few years as the ladies are regularly main-eventing WWE shows now. Teddy Long gave the female talent of WWE props and felt they've recently stepped up their game, consistently delivering high-quality matches on television.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the women's MITB contest was personally too hard to predict for him. Long refrained from choosing a winner and said he'd rather sit back and watch the women deliver a great ladder match.

"Well (laughs), I don't know, man! With the women and the way they are going, they're looking great on TV. They have great matches, man; this may still be another, like they say in the old days, maybe too close to call. I'm just going to sit back and wait and see what happens." [4:26 - 4:40]

