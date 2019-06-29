Wrestling News: WWE and AEW will fight to sign two popular Impact Wrestling stars

Let the bidding wars commence.

What's the story?

The initial hype surrounding All Elite Wrestling has made it a viable alternative to WWE, not just for the fans but also for the pro wrestlers themselves.

As reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both WWE and AEW are interested in signing top Impact Wrestling talents, Ortiz and Santana of The Latin American Xchange (LAX).

In case you didn't know...

LAX, a stable helmed by the legendary Konnan, has been active since 2005 which initially consisted of Konnan, Homicide and Hernandez.

The Hispanic faction wrestled for various promotions such as TNA, Ring of Honor, Jersey Pro Wrestling and World Wrestling League. They returned to Impact Wrestling in 2017 and bolstered the stable by recruiting Ortiz, Santana and Diamante.

Ortiz and Santana particularly impressed as part of the alliance, as the duo went on to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship on 4 different occasions.

They are the current holders of the title, having won it at Impact Rebellion on April 28th in a Full Metal Mayhem match. Ortiz and Santana have the longest combined reign in Impact/TNA history with a combined total of 655 days as champions and counting.

The exceptional rise of Ortiz and Santana has certainly been noticed across wrestling circles, which explains the apparent interest from AEW and WWE.

The heart of the matter

As per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current Impact Wrestling contracts of Ortiz and Santana come to an end in the summer.

It has additionally been reported that WWE is currently in the mood to sign all the notable talents at their disposal. Ortiz and Santana have made all the right noises in recent years and are viewed as ideal hirings for Vince McMahon's company.

However, AEW wants to strengthen its tag team division and have also set their sights on getting Ortiz and Santana on board.

What's next?

At the end of the day, the decision lies with Ortiz and Santana. They are the current Impact Tag team champions and could very well be coaxed into resigning with Impact itself.

However, the talented team have done enough at the Impact Zone and need to step up to the next level. Whose offer will be more enticing, WWE or AEW?

Which company should Ortiz and Santana join? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.