Seth Rollins dominating WWE TV as World Heavyweight Champion is truly justice for The Architect of The Shield. Despite still being in the early days of his reign, the veteran has already had a phenomenal title defense against Judgment Day star Damian Priest.

As teased on Monday night this week, the popular faction all gunning for world championship gold could result in things getting a little messy. The word on the rumor mill is that Finn Balor is next in line. The Judgment Day could find itself a new patriarch if The Prince is coronated as World Heavyweight Champion.

Let's break it down here. There is Damian Priest, a superstar who has proved his mettle already and is fresh in the eyes of the WWE Universe. He is also at an age that puts him in a bit of a pickle, because The Archer of Infamy needs to get to his potential soon.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is hands down the breakout star of the group. Even without the piped-in boos WWE seemingly adds, Dom is truly a heat magnet. The young star also has history with the flamboyant world champion.

However, it's Finn Balor's victory over the World Heavyweight Champion that is the most intriguing story here. His former foe inadvertently cost him a solid Universal Championship reign, despite Balor defeating Rollins clean as a whistle.

The Irishman becoming world champion after seven long years by dethroning Seth Rollins would be poetic justice. But there are consequences that come with it.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor is being rumored for WWE Money In The Bank Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor is being rumored for WWE Money In The Bank 💰 https://t.co/kAMARul01b

After spending an entire year feuding with the stable's founder Edge, Finn Balor could truly cement himself as The Rated-R Superstar's replacement as the de-facto leader of the group, if he wins the world championship.

This is the same title Balor's stablemates also want to hold, and the desire for gold is truly where the dissension begins in the group. In more ways than one, it's a win for all parties involved. Aside from the obvious con - The Judgment Day will implode - but the fact that all the stars will eventually become world champions is the best possible way WWE could go with Balor, Priest, and Dom.

Why Finn Balor deserves another WWE World Championship run

After beginning his wrestling career in 2001, Finn Balor slowly became a popular name on the independent circuit. One of his greatest achievements is without a doubt his time in The Bullet Club. The Prince co-founded the most popular faction outside WWE along with Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga in 2013.

A year later, Finn Balor joined Vince McMahon's company and immediately made an impact in NXT. He is a two-time NXT Champion and his main roster debut in 2016 left a mark like no other. Balor defeated Roman Reigns on his first night on RAW, and then went on to become the inaugural Universal Champion.

Everything about this workhorse wrestler makes him one of the most deserving superstars on the roster to hold the world championship, properly this time. The Irishman is in his prime and capturing the gold would cement this as the best period of his WWE career.

