Wrestling veteran sheds light on who may be mentoring Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have become an integral part of WWE programming. As inseparable as they are on-screen, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that Paul Heyman may play an even bigger role backstage.

Referring to Heyman by his erstwhile Paul E. Dangerously name, Apter shared his thoughts on the pairing in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Apter expressed that while Reigns and Heyman are definitely a formidable pair, he was just as intrigued in the Tribal Chief without his special counsel. That said, he also believes that Heyman acts as a mentor for The Head of the Table

"I think he added a lot to Roman Reigns' presentation. I thought because of Paul E's many years in the business, that Paul E was also mentoring him. But in the weeks that I saw him without Paul E, I didn't lose any interest," said Bill Apter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Apter chose superstars from WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He joins an elite panel consisting of luminaries such as Eric Bischoff, Arn Anderson, Dutch Mantell, Al Snow, and many others, all of whom have shared their nominations for the awards.

Roman Reigns is leading the charge for male wrestler of the year

All the judges have spoken, and the picks have come in. Whether you believe that The Tribal Chief deserves to be the male wrestler of the year or Kenny Omega deserves the distinction, you now have a chance to vote.

The Head of the Table is scheduled to compete in the main event of WrestleMania against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a massive title vs. title match. Who do you think walks out the winner?

