Wrestling veteran says controversial former World Champion should call out Triple H after winning the Royal Rumble 2023 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was discussing the potential return of CM Punk to WWE and how it could involve Triple H on RAW. The ex-WWE writer outlined his vision of how Punk could call The Game out.

CM Punk, an 8-time World Champion across three promotions (WWE, AEW, and, ROH), has become a controversial figure in recent times after his backstage altercation with The Elite after AEW All Out. It was aptly labeled as the "Brawl Out" incident, and Punk's popularity has plummeted. Some feel that it's the perfect opportunity for him to return to WWE, as it is largely believed that his run with AEW is over following the incident.

Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Writing with Russo that he doesn't think CM Punk will get a 100% positive response from the audience if he returns to WWE:

"I got to be honest with you. I don't know how much of a hero's welcome he [CM Punk] is going to get. I wouldn't be surprised if it was 50-50. We've got a niche wrestling crowd right now and I'm pretty sure they're watching both [AEW and WWE]. I am pretty convinced of that. For the moment, it would be an overwhelming response. If they could really cover this up and nobody is talking about it? And then all of a sudden, the shock of that would be huge." [10:10 - 10:49]

Russo thinks that CM Punk should "screw" Cody Rhodes out of winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will instantly establish him as a heel. He said that he could even call out Triple H to the ring to make things interesting:

"But like I said bro, all it would take would be screwing Cody [Rhodes] out of that spot and then that promo the next night [on RAW]. He screws Cody and let him cut that heel promo Monday night, and if that means he has to call Triple H to the ring, whatever it means, he could turn himself just like that." [10:50 - 11:17]

As you may know, The Game and CM Punk never saw eye-to-eye backstage during the latter's WWE tenure, especially during his last few years.

You can watch the full video below:

Another veteran doesn't think Triple H will allow CM Punk back in the WWE

Another veteran who commented on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE was former superstar and manager Dutch Mantell. He stated on an episode of SmackTalk that Triple H won't allow Punk ever to set foot in WWE again:

"Triple H is going to stop CM Punk from ever setting foot in WWE. And they [WWE] don't need him. If this had been three months ago, they needed everything three months ago. But they kind of filled those gaps in and I don't think there's any need for CM Punk." [9:06 - 9:31]

Are you interested in CM Punk returning to WWE? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

