"I don't think that will continue" - Wrestling veteran believes WWE won't keep quiet about AEW under Triple H

Professional wrestling promoter Billy Corgan feels that WWE won't remain unresponsive about AEW now that Triple H is in charge.

The Tony Khan-led promotion is known for constantly taking shots at its biggest competitor on Dynamite, Rampage, and other forms of media. Jon Moxley recently took a shot at former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon after his historic win on Wednesday night this week. The sports entertainment company, however, doesn't respond to any of the jabs thrown its way.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) owner Billy Corgan stated that WWE may not stay quiet forever. He doesn't think Triple H is the type of person to remain unresponsive about things like this.

"I do know, well this is speculation, I do know as AEW has gone out of their way to pick fights with the WWE world and the WWE world has not responded, I don’t think that will continue under Triple H. I don’t feel that he is the type of personality that will let people sock him in the chops over and over again and he’s not going to respond. He was in D-Generation X and I think he was a big part of the sass that they had. I think there is business there as well, it is blow for blow and competitive," said Corgan.

Billy Corgan on Triple H being appointed the Head of WWE Creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement as Chairman and CEO, The Game assumed the role of head of creative for the company.

Billy Corgan doesn't think there'll be any major changes anytime soon with Triple H in charge.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he does. Somebody asked me if I saw any changes and I said that you don’t turn a battleship around quickly. That’s a big institutional culture with a lot of pieces. As someone who runs a big organisation with The Smashing Pumpkins world, you don’t flip switches and see what happens. You are going to poke around and put some people in places, but I don’t think we will know until about 18 to 24 months what the vision of Triple H is," said Corgan.

WWE's main shows RAW and SmackDown have improved significantly in quality and in the ring since The Cerebral Assassin took over. We also saw the return of multiple released stars under his regime.

Do you think WWE and AEW will have a working relationship one day? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell