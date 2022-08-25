New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley takes brutal shots at WWE and former Chairman Vince McMahon after historic win

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk within minutes to become the new unified AEW World Champion. While addressing the audience after his win, Moxley referenced Vince McMahon while praising his stablemate.

It wasn't the only time the new AEW World Champion interacted with the fans. Following the tapings for this week's AEW Rampage, Moxley made his way out to the ring alongside his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson.

According to PWInsider, The Death Rider began his promo by claiming that he and Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. He also praised fellow stablemate Claudio Castagnoli. While doing so, Moxley referenced Vince McMahon as he praised the current Ring of Honor World Champion for "ignoring some old crazy man's" advice.

McMahon had previously gone on record to claim that Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, didn't have the 'IT Factor' to be a top star.

Moxley also praised Wheeler Yuta, who is currently a part of The Blackpool Combat Club and is also the reigning Ring of Honor Pure Champion. He went on to introduce TNT Champion Wardlow, who is set to defend his title against Ryan Nemeth on this week's Rampage.

Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship in the absence of Punk, who injured himself just days after Double or Nothing 2022. The former WWE star defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door to win the title.

Who could Jon Moxley face at All Out 2022?

During his time as the interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley proved himself to be a fighting champion. He defended his title against Brody King, Rush, and even Chris Jericho.

Hence, looking at things from MOX's perspective, there is a high chance that he would love to feature on the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. However, his opponent for the show is yet to be revealed.

A rematch against CM Punk is a possibility but following the finish to his match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite, a rematch seems questionable at this point. Fans have also been vocal about MJF possibly returning to AEW and challenging for the world title, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Who should challenge Jon Moxley next for the AEW World Championship? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil