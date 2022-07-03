Wrestling World amazed by Israel Adesanya's tribute to The Undertaker at UFC 276

UFC star Israel Adesanya paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker while walking out to his fight against Jared Cannonier.
The Last Stylebender wore 'Taker's trademark cowboy hat, carried an urn with Cannonier's name on it, and walked out to a rendition of The Deadman's theme. Adesanya made his way to the Octagon in the same brooding manner as The Undertaker.
Adesanya, the current UFC Middleweight Champion, successfully defended his title against The Killa Gorilla, lasting all five rounds in a tense and physical fight.
Following Adesanya's tribute to The Undertaker and his win, several members of the WWE Universe took to social media to give their reactions. There were also a few tweets from UFC fighters such as Derek Brunson.
While most reactions were lighthearted, some had a little tone of sarcasm:
The Rock, an avid MMA fan, congratulated Adesanya. He also congratulated Volkanovski and Holloway earlier in the night.
Recently released superstar Paige also marked out to Adesanya using The Undertaker's music for his entrance:
While WWE presented their Money in the Bank premier live event a few hours before UFC 276, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and SmackDown commentator & analyst Pat McAfee attended the UFC fight. Both events were held in Paradise, Nevada. They were seated in the front row during Adesanya's 'Taker tribute and fight.
There were some interesting reactions on Twitter to that as well:
Israel Adesanya dissed Alex Pereira in the post-match interview
In the post-match interview, Israel Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, the champion's next opponent, before thanking his coaches and support team.
While Adesanya won the match, many felt it was perhaps his lackluster performance. However, by the night's end, the UFC Middleweight Champion got the win with the scorecards reading 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 in his favor.
