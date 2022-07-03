Wrestling World amazed by Israel Adesanya's tribute to The Undertaker at UFC 276

UFC star Israel Adesanya paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker while walking out to his fight against Jared Cannonier.

The Last Stylebender wore 'Taker's trademark cowboy hat, carried an urn with Cannonier's name on it, and walked out to a rendition of The Deadman's theme. Adesanya made his way to the Octagon in the same brooding manner as The Undertaker.

Adesanya, the current UFC Middleweight Champion, successfully defended his title against The Killa Gorilla, lasting all five rounds in a tense and physical fight.

Following Adesanya's tribute to The Undertaker and his win, several members of the WWE Universe took to social media to give their reactions. There were also a few tweets from UFC fighters such as Derek Brunson.

While most reactions were lighthearted, some had a little tone of sarcasm:

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson well played . Gotta close tho ! I was waiting for the breakdancing sh*t to start on the undertaker walkoutwell played . Gotta close tho ! #UFC276 I was waiting for the breakdancing sh*t to start on the undertaker walkout 😂😂😂 well played . Gotta close tho ! #UFC276

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Izzy walking out to Undertaker’s music!



And with the urn and hat too. It’s like the full walkout! Smoke and all. This is wild.



Also that’s JRC’s gimmick! Izzy walking out to Undertaker’s music! And with the urn and hat too. It’s like the full walkout! Smoke and all. This is wild. Also that’s JRC’s gimmick!

Troydan @Troydan Israel Adesanya coming out as The Undertaker god damn WWE in the octagon tonight Israel Adesanya coming out as The Undertaker god damn WWE in the octagon tonight https://t.co/yWQ6dHfeqs

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 The Undertaker watching Israel Adesanya walk out at UFC 276 The Undertaker watching Israel Adesanya walk out at UFC 276 https://t.co/UFn9QTAGgc

Alexander K Lee @AlexanderKLee



MMA IS PRO WRESTLING Jessica-Rose Clark came out to HBK's theme, Izzy is doing the full Undertaker, and Vince McMahon and co. are in the buildingMMA IS PRO WRESTLING #UFC276 Jessica-Rose Clark came out to HBK's theme, Izzy is doing the full Undertaker, and Vince McMahon and co. are in the buildingMMA IS PRO WRESTLING #UFC276

The Rock, an avid MMA fan, congratulated Adesanya. He also congratulated Volkanovski and Holloway earlier in the night.

Recently released superstar Paige also marked out to Adesanya using The Undertaker's music for his entrance:

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Side note. Adesanya using the undertakers music is making me mark out like crazy!!! @ufc Side note. Adesanya using the undertakers music is making me mark out like crazy!!! @ufc

While WWE presented their Money in the Bank premier live event a few hours before UFC 276, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and SmackDown commentator & analyst Pat McAfee attended the UFC fight. Both events were held in Paradise, Nevada. They were seated in the front row during Adesanya's 'Taker tribute and fight.

There were some interesting reactions on Twitter to that as well:

Soumik Datta @Thesoumikdatta9



#UFC276 I need to see their reactions to watching Israel Adesanya's Undertaker inspired entrance I need to see their reactions to watching Israel Adesanya's Undertaker inspired entrance#UFC276 https://t.co/j55GVzDZm6

CommanD Zuma @zumasx While the whole Arena is screaming. Vince is busy thinking how much to sue UFC for The Undertaker's theme song. #UFC276 While the whole Arena is screaming. Vince is busy thinking how much to sue UFC for The Undertaker's theme song. #UFC276 https://t.co/1pZIHhlb4G

Israel Adesanya dissed Alex Pereira in the post-match interview

In the post-match interview, Israel Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, the champion's next opponent, before thanking his coaches and support team.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



keeps his post-fight interview short and sweet and sends a message to Alex Pereira!



#UFC276 "We know who's next! Next time I put you on skates, you gonna get frozen like Elsa!" @stylebender keeps his post-fight interview short and sweet and sends a message to Alex Pereira! "We know who's next! Next time I put you on skates, you gonna get frozen like Elsa!"@stylebender keeps his post-fight interview short and sweet and sends a message to Alex Pereira! 👀#UFC276 https://t.co/zppqne1xW9

While Adesanya won the match, many felt it was perhaps his lackluster performance. However, by the night's end, the UFC Middleweight Champion got the win with the scorecards reading 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 in his favor.

What are your thoughts on Izzy paying homage to The Undertaker at UFC 276? Would you like to see more MMA fighters referencing WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below!

