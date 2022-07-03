"Tough as f*ck" – WWE Legend reacts to brutal Holloway vs. Volkanovski fight at UFC 276

While WWE went toe-to-toe with the UFC tonight, there seems to be no hint of animosity between the two companies. Instead, WWE Superstars reacted to various fights from UFC 276 on Twitter.

One of them is WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Hollywood star tweeted a reaction to the Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski fight:

"Wow, phenomenal to watch. Two future hall of famers. Tough as f*ck Legacies. #UFC276", wrote The Rock

The Brahma Bull congratulated both fighters and praised their toughness for lasting five rounds for the third time. He claimed that both men are future UFC Hall of Famers.

Speaking of toughness, Holloway sustained a deep cut on the top of his eye, which got the internet buzzing. The Blessed One still finished the fight by going all rounds but couldn't defeat Volkanovski for the Featherweight Championship, who won and retained the title by unanimous decision.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



"I don't care whether you love me or hate me, stand up for yourself!"



is a champion in and out of the Octagon and it looks like he's on his way up to 155lbs!



"Max Holloway is an absolute beast!"

"I don't care whether you love me or hate me, stand up for yourself!"

@alexvolkanovski is a champion in and out of the Octagon and it looks like he's on his way up to 155lbs!

#UFC276

The Aussie fighter also praised Holloway's toughness in the post-match interview, saying he's "an absolute beast."

WWE and UFC fans react to The Rock's tweet and the UFC 276 fight

Fans of both companies praised the fight between Holloway and Volkanovski, though some made memes about Holloway's deep cut. Fans also loved the fact that The Rock praised both the mixed martial artists.

Some fans compared Holloway's injury to that of John Cena, where he bled buckets during his 'I Quit Match' against Hall of Famer JBL at Judgment Day 2005:

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook Max Holloway coming out for Round 5: Max Holloway coming out for Round 5: https://t.co/6C1yreqcGp

The Rock has been away from WWE for quite a while. The Great One is currently promoting his upcoming animated movie DC League of Superpets, where he voices Krypto, the Superdog.

