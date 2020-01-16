Wrestling world reacts to the passing of Rocky Johnson
Jan 16, 2020 IST
The wrestling world is mourning the passing of Rocky Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer died on Wednesday at the age of 75. Johnson's wrestling career began during the 1960's when he joined up with the NWA. He won multiple Heavyweight and Tag Championships during his tenure with the National Wrestling Alliance. It wasn't until the early 1980's when Johnson made his way to the WWE, but he continued to make a major impact during the later stages of his career.
Once in the WWE, he would team up with fellow Hall of Famer Tony Atlas to form 'The Soul Patrol'. On December 10th, 1983 the pair would defeat the Wild Samoans for the Tag Team Championships. They became the first African American Tag Champions is company history, paving the way for future superstars of color.
'The Soul Man' would retire from the ring in 1991 and would help train his son in his retirement. Not only would The Rock go on to become one the greatest superstars in company history, but he would have the honor of inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
Rocky Johnson leaves behind a legacy that meant so much to so many. Several WWE Stars, past and present, are expressing their condolences to the Johnson family: