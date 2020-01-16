Wrestling world reacts to the passing of Rocky Johnson

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away Wednesday at the age of 75

The wrestling world is mourning the passing of Rocky Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer died on Wednesday at the age of 75. Johnson's wrestling career began during the 1960's when he joined up with the NWA. He won multiple Heavyweight and Tag Championships during his tenure with the National Wrestling Alliance. It wasn't until the early 1980's when Johnson made his way to the WWE, but he continued to make a major impact during the later stages of his career.

Once in the WWE, he would team up with fellow Hall of Famer Tony Atlas to form 'The Soul Patrol'. On December 10th, 1983 the pair would defeat the Wild Samoans for the Tag Team Championships. They became the first African American Tag Champions is company history, paving the way for future superstars of color.

'The Soul Man' would retire from the ring in 1991 and would help train his son in his retirement. Not only would The Rock go on to become one the greatest superstars in company history, but he would have the honor of inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Rocky Johnson leaves behind a legacy that meant so much to so many. Several WWE Stars, past and present, are expressing their condolences to the Johnson family:

My prayers and deepest remorse goes out to the @TheRock and the family of @wwe HOF Soul Man Rocky Johnson. He helped paved the way for so many African Americans in this business. You will be missed . R.I.P pic.twitter.com/g4se9S8awT — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) January 15, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rocky Johnson. Rocky was always extremely friendly & kind to me every time I interacted with him over the years. My condolences & thoughts go out to his family. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 15, 2020

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

I am saddened to hear the news of Rocky Johnson passing away. Rocky wrestled for my grandfather Stu for many years in Stampede Wrestling. I am sending so much love to @TheRock and his entire family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d76xpu2EO7 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2020

RIP to the great Rocky Johnson and condolences to his family and friends.



“A helluva hand!” 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of a legend from our business in Rocky Johnson. My deepest condolences and prayers to Rocky’s family & fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9CkSz1UjUj — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 15, 2020

GOODBYE BROTHER ROCKY JOHNSON. I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE MY FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU pic.twitter.com/43yc60Yh2u — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 15, 2020

The Wrestlimg world has lost another one of the greats. RIP Rocky Johnson. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/OTTiw8md8k — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 15, 2020

R.I.P. to the legendary Rocky Johnson. Truly a pioneer and inspiration. — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) January 15, 2020

Man completely shocked hearing the news of the passing of

Rocky Johnson

I true pioneer in wrestling

I wanted to get this book signed Wrestlemania weekend#soulman pic.twitter.com/uZflqSf7Ci — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 15, 2020