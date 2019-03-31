WWE: 10 Best matches of March 2019

KofiMania is easily the best thing in WWE this year so far

March was vintage WWE. For the most part, the month felt incredibly underwhelming, with little excitement as we head on to WrestleMania 35. And yet, mysteriously, we somehow got some really great matches throughout it. Even the lackluster, unexciting Fastlane overperformed with great wrestling on the pay-per-view.

Notably absent from this month's list of best matches is anything involving the women's division, which has fallen off a cliff since the Royal Rumble. Charlotte and Asuka's title match on SmackDown this week was easily one of the best-worked TV matches this year, but the horrible booking and story behind it meant that I couldn't conscientiously add it to the list. Good work rate is necessary for a great match, but it isn't the only element.

What matches should you go back and watch from this month? Here are the best 10.

#10 Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Forgotten Sons (NXT, March 27th)

This won't be the last time you see Black and Ricochet on this list. They carried the Forgotten Sons to a surprisingly good tag team match this week, and they've gelled quickly as a tag team despite them being a cobbled together alliance of singles stars. I suppose that shouldn't be surprising when these two are both among the best in the business.

The Forgotten Sons used their superior size to their advantage here, and they took control of the action for a good portion of the match, but they ultimately couldn't match the superior skill of Black and Ricochet, who secured the Dusty cup with their victory. They're now on their way to TakeOver: New York on Friday for what should be their last call in NXT. It will be a sendoff to remember.

