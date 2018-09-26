WWE 2018: 4 best ongoing storylines

The Styles-Joe feud seems to be hitting new levels every week

Sports Entertainment is all about storylines. A good story is the heart and soul of any good feud. Daniel Bryan overcoming the odds at Wrestlemania 30 is engraved in our cores because of the story; that feud between him and the authority followed.

Just like this one, for any feud to live up to the crowd's expectations a good storyline should be the first priority of the management.

Even now, there are some good storylines that have been going on in WWE which has kept the fans engaged.

Let's look at such ongoing storylines which at the moment are the favorites. Before reading further, remember that this is just opinion-based and it can vary from person to person.

#4 The Shield vs Strowman, McIntyre & Ziggler

The Shield in a pile

Although the name 'The Dogs of Wars' could not manage to get caught up among fans, the 3 wrestlers definitely managed to make an impact among fans. It all started when Shield stopped Braun Strowman, who was about to cash in his money in the bank contract on Roman Reigns in the episode of Raw after SummerSlam.

After that, this story has been the center of Raw around which all other storylines are involved. The Monster Among Men then joined Ziggler and McIntyre to take on The Shield together in the next episode of Raw.

There have been many good moments from this feud, like Shield taking on all the heel wrestlers, Roman vs Braun at Hell in a Cell, whole locker room trying to break a fight between the two teams, amongst others.T

Now, the management has involved a manipulative angle as well with Ziggler trying to make Dean turn against Seth and Roman, which has only increased the enthusiasm among fans. My money is on Dean turning against his "brothers" at Super Show Down. Braun and all three wrestlers of Shield were already over the fans and were in the main event picture in some way.

But, it also gave a path to Dolph Ziggler and McIntyre as they are also finally in a position that they deserve to be in. With their tag team titles, they are looking at their best. There are some negatives too, for instance because of this no other storyline worth mentioning is going on at the moment at Raw except this as Raw's writers are trying to make the whole show about them.

