WWE 2018 Review: 5 moments we never saw coming

The year ended unexpectedly for all three men

2018 has been a rather successful year for WWE. Even though we have seen many ups and downs on all its brands, overall they have managed to achieve a lot to take forward into 2019.

WWE signed on some great talent in the year, and the brand rosters shuffle helped some stars while others fell apart. We saw many championship victories, many great matches, many injuries, and many revelations. Some of these were taken nonchalantly by fans, while others were rather shocking.

Keeping that in mind, we have created a list of the 5 biggest shockers of the year which made it even more memorable.

#5 Braun Strowman’s Championship win

What were the creatives thinking?

Braun Strowman is The Monster Among Men on the WWE main roster. That titles require him to crush, smash, break, and flip anything that crosses his path, to reach the top.

Surprisingly, Strowman has never won a championship in his entire wrestling career. Or he has won one if you want to count that as a win.

The Bar held the Raw Tag Team Championships when a battle royal was announced to determine their number one contender. While the other tag teams of Raw took to the ring for the Battle Royal, Strowman walked in alone and eliminated everyone in his path. Thus, he became the number one contender for the tag team titles alone!

He was asked to pick his partner to compete for the titles at WrestleMania 34, and he decided to pick out a fan at the event. The fan was none other than an 11-year-old Nicholas who was later found out to be the son of the match’s referee - John Cone.

The two won the tag team titles, marking Strowman’s first ever championship victory, and Nicholas becoming the youngest champion in the company’s history. This was a shocking moment for the fans as The Bar, who are a very good tag team, was forced to drop the titles in such a manner.

The two were forced to relinquish their titles on the night after WrestleMania. This led to the free-fall of the championship’s value in the months to come and since then the titles have become a joke.

This was also quite bad for Strowman's reputation as he was seen as a more serious and destructive wrestler.

