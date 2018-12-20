×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE 2018 Review: 5 moments we never saw coming

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
159   //    20 Dec 2018, 08:41 IST

The year ended unexpectedly for all three men
The year ended unexpectedly for all three men

2018 has been a rather successful year for WWE. Even though we have seen many ups and downs on all its brands, overall they have managed to achieve a lot to take forward into 2019.

WWE signed on some great talent in the year, and the brand rosters shuffle helped some stars while others fell apart. We saw many championship victories, many great matches, many injuries, and many revelations. Some of these were taken nonchalantly by fans, while others were rather shocking.

Keeping that in mind, we have created a list of the 5 biggest shockers of the year which made it even more memorable.

Take a look at the list and share your favorites in the comments below!

#5 Braun Strowman’s Championship win

What were the creatives thinking?
What were the creatives thinking?

Braun Strowman is The Monster Among Men on the WWE main roster. That titles require him to crush, smash, break, and flip anything that crosses his path, to reach the top.

Surprisingly, Strowman has never won a championship in his entire wrestling career. Or he has won one if you want to count that as a win.

The Bar held the Raw Tag Team Championships when a battle royal was announced to determine their number one contender. While the other tag teams of Raw took to the ring for the Battle Royal, Strowman walked in alone and eliminated everyone in his path. Thus, he became the number one contender for the tag team titles alone!

He was asked to pick his partner to compete for the titles at WrestleMania 34, and he decided to pick out a fan at the event. The fan was none other than an 11-year-old Nicholas who was later found out to be the son of the match’s referee - John Cone. 

Advertisement

The two won the tag team titles, marking Strowman’s first ever championship victory, and Nicholas becoming the youngest champion in the company’s history. This was a shocking moment for the fans as The Bar, who are a very good tag team, was forced to drop the titles in such a manner.

The two were forced to relinquish their titles on the night after WrestleMania. This led to the free-fall of the championship’s value in the months to come and since then the titles have become a joke.

This was also quite bad for Strowman's reputation as he was seen as a more serious and destructive wrestler.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
The Shield WWE Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Ali Akber
ANALYST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Easter Eggs, Moments You Missed
RELATED STORY
5 of The Shield's most memorable WWE moments
RELATED STORY
WWE 2018 Review: 5 biggest injury scares 
RELATED STORY
5 shocking moments at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Questions You Won't Believe WWE Will Never Answer
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
3 Extremely Emotional Title Relinquishes in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Best Matches of Dean Ambrose
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE's top 5 moments of the week (October 21 - 27)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us