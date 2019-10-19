WWE 205 Live Results (18th October): Possible new title contender sends message to Lio Rush

Tony Nese dominated for a large part of the Triple Threat match

Tony Nese dominated for a large part of the Triple Threat match

205 Live had quite the show this week, although they had the distinct disadvantage of having their former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak completely decimated on his debut on SmackDown by the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman.

With Brian Kendrick having turned on his former allies recently, that was a major focus heading into this episode of 205 Live. After taking out Tozawa last week, he faced Jack Gallagher on tonight's show. WWE also announced that there would be quite some amazing new faces after the Draft from WWE NXT. Superstars might be regularly shared by 205 Live and NXT, which spells good fortune for the future of the show.

Brian Kendrick vs Jack Gallagher

Before the match could even start, Brian Kendrick attacked Jack Gallagher with the Kendo Stick to get the advantage.

Once the match started, that advantage worked in his favor as he had Gallagher down and out from before. His offense was specifically focused on Gallagher's injured ribs. With the body lock, he continued to get the elbow into the ribs and batter the already injured body part.

Gallagher somehow seemed to get his own back in the match, measuring Kendrick and taking him out on the outside. That was not all as he went back in the ring and hit the Missile Dropkick. This was followed by Jack Gallagher missing another Dropkick, with Kendrick locking the Captain's Hook in.

Gallagher almost reached the ropes, but it was all for naught, as Kendrick rolled the submission back. He managed to get out and got the Gentleman's Dropkick in, but Kendrick got his foot on the rope.

Kendrick managed to reverse Gallagher's offense out of nowhere and took out Gallagher with the help of Sliced Bread.

Results: Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher

Kendrick continued to mock Gallagher as he sat in the corner watching Kendrick dance and then walk away.

