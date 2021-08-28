205 Live Results: NXT Breakout tournament stars continue to impress; Jiro and Baxter steal the show

This week's WWE 205 Live was a must-see edition as fan-favorite Ikemen Jiro battled NXT Breakout Tournament semi-finalist Trey Baxter in the main event.

The Japanese star suffered his first loss on 205 Live two weeks ago, but he bounced back well, defeating Andre Chase last week.

Chase was also involved this week as he faced Grayson Waller in a thrilling contest. Both superstars were looking to bounce back from their defeats on the previous edition of the show.

Former 205 Live GM Drake Maverick was present on commentary for the show.

Here are the results from the latest episode:

Grayson Waller vs. Andre Chase on 205 Live

205 Live kicked off with Grayson Waller and Andre Chase. The match started with the two locking up. Chase gained control and put Waller into a headlock, only to be reversed.

Grayson gained the upper hand as he threw Chase out of the ring, but the latter quickly turned it around as Waller's overconfidence cost him.

Chase focused on his opponent's damaged ribs with knee strikes, followed by a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. He continued his attack on Waller's ribs, but the Australian star managed to counter an uppercut into a backslide pin for a near fall. Waller made another pinfall attempt with a crucifix pin for only a two-count.

He went for the Stunner but was it countered into an STF by Chase. Waller, somehow, managed to reach the bottom rope. He then countered Chase's attack on his ribs, delivered an STO, and went for an elbow drop.

But Chase blocked the move using his knees and delivered a Tiger Driver for a near fall.

In the closing moments of the bout, Waller and Chase were battling on the apron as the former gained the upper hand and went out of the ring. He then returned to and delivered the Stunner to his opponent. Waller then delivered an elbow drop off the second rope, followed by the Stomp for the win.

Result: Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Ikemen Jiro vs. Trey Baxter on 205 Live

The main event of 205 Live began with the two superstars matching each other in terms of offense. Jiro gained the advantage with a hard right hand.

However, Baxter quickly countered Ikeman's submission attempt, delivering a scoop slam. He followed it up with a two-legged moonsault for a near fall.

Baxter delivered multiple chops and tried to work on Jiro's arm, only to be slammed onto the mat by him. He resisted a comeback from Jiro with a kick and delivered a splash for a near fall. The Japanese star created some separation and left the ring only to be hit by a dive through the ropes by Baxter.

Baxter tried to capitalize on the momentum and worked on Jiro's arms for submission, but the Japanese star channeled the energy from the live crowd and made his way out of it to slam his opponent into the mat.

The two went back and forth as Jiro delivered stiff rights to Baxter, which busted him open. Jiro delivered a superkick outside the ring and followed it up with a Swanton bomb for a near fall.

In the match's closing moments, Jiro missed the Ikemen slash and ran into a half-and-half suplex by Baxter, who then delivered a springboard 450 splash but couldn't cover him. Jiro capitalized on the moment with an Inside Cradle for the win.

Result: Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

Edited by Alan John