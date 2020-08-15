Another week, another episode of 205 Live dominated by Legado Del Fantasma. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and his cronies have managed to send a strong message to the Cruiserweight division, both on NXT and 205 Live, leaving bodies in their wake.

Later on in the night, Ariya Daivari would make his return to the ring in a fantastic bout with 205 Live newcomer and top cruiserweight prospect, Jake Atlas. After ruining Danny Burch's match by attacking Oney Lorcan last week, Daivari Dinero was here to prove that he's back and he's not one to be trifled with.

We kicked off the night with Legado Del Fantasma taking on Ever-Rise. Matt Martel and Chase Parker have claimed that they're the greatest tag team on 205 Live. That might have to do with the fact that, until recently, they were the only tag team on 205 Live.

Still, Legado Del Fantasma was here to prove a point.

Legado Del Fantasma w/Santos Escobar vs Ever-Rise on 205 Live

Raul Mendoza kicked off 205 Live with Matt Martel, who laid out Mendoza with a big running elbow. Chase Parker followed up, going after the arm with shoulder breakers and hammerlocks.

Mendoza went for the eyes and managed to make a tag before getting taken out with an atomic drop. As Parker turned around, he was planted with a DDT. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza rocked Parker with an assisted springboard moonsault.

Mendosa continued to wear down Parker, battering him and keeping him on the mat. Parker does manage to get to Martel, who comes in like a house on fire. He's able to take Mendoza out, allowing Ever-Rise to connect with the drop-toe-hold/step-up elbow drop combination.

They nearly hit their finish, but Parker is sent to the floor when Wilde drops the ropes. Legado Del Fantasma finished Martel with the Russian leg sweep/running enziguri.

Results: Legado Del Fantasma defeated Ever-Rise via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: C