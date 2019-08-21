WWE 205 Live Results (August 20th, 2019): Gulak and Lorcan go to battle in ten-man action, NXT Superstar debuts

Ten of the best Cruiserweights in the WWE battled in the Captain's Challenge

Tonight on 205 Live, Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak faced off in a Captain's Challenge. The Cruiserweight Champion went to war with his brawling rival in a ten-man elimination tag team action.

Over the past week, the captains went back and forth, picking the Superstars they felt best deserved a spot and had what it took to give them the winning edge. Ten of the best Cruiserweights in the world went toe-to-toe in the same ring, featuring both 205 Live and NXT talent.

Oney's picks featured Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, and Humberto Carrillo. His final roster spot was filled by NXT Breakout star Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Scott recently had a match with Drew Gulak last month, taking the champion to the brink. Tonight, he hoped to get a piece of his former mentor.

Gulak's team was a bit more...peculiar. Ariya Daivari was the first man to be chosen by the Philadelphia Stretcher, as the Persian Lion has faced off with Lorcan and Tozawa several times over the past few months. Mike Kanellis also had a history with the majority of Lorcan's team, and needed a big win to prove himself to his wife.

NXT Breakout star Angel Garza was Gulak's third choice. While Gulak is not a fan of the lucha libre style, he brought in Humberto Carrillo's own blood in order to counter 205 Live's handsome high-flyer. The final man on Gulak's team was, oddly enough, former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Nese and Gulak are bitter rivals, and that definitely hasn't changed. However, Nese revealed that he would do anything to earn another shot at the title, even if it mean helping his former friend.

Ten-man Elimination Match: Team Lorcan (Oney Lorcan, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carillo and Isaiah Scott) vs Team Gulak (Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Tony Nese and Angel Garza)

We kicked off the night with an all out brawl, with Team Lorcan clearing the ring. Gallagher brought in five umbrellas, handing one off to each of his partners. The four men dove off the top ropes while Gallagher celebrated in the middle of the ring. Kanellis tried to rush him, but Gallagher swung his umbrella, forcing the lonely lover to duck and run out the ring.

The match officially started with the captains, Gulak and Lorcan. Lorcan brought the champion into his corner before tagging in Scott, who brought Gulak down with an arm wrench. Gulak fought out and took Scott to a neutral corner, pelting him with shots to the gut. Scott reacted by countering an Irish whip, sending Gulak overhead with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors and connecting with a spinning back kick.

What a small character touch with @AngelGarzaWwe, but holy cow it’s one of the coolest little things going in wwe right now#NXT #205Live



pic.twitter.com/oIG1xoTi7Z — #BBPW (@BBprowrestle) August 21, 2019

Gulak made it to the corner and tagged in Angel Garza, making his debut on the 205 Live roster tonight. Swerve brought in Humberto Carrillo here, leading to a battle between the cousins. Garza brought Carrillo in with a hand shake plea, allowing him to send his cousin into Gulak's corner where the team battered Carrillo.

Gulak tagged in and brought Carrillo over with a suplex. Kanellis came in next, lighting Carrillo up in the neutral corner with chops, elbow strikes, and stomps. Carrillo tried to crawl to his corner but his right hand was stomped on by Kanellis. Gulak tagged back in to punish his former student some more.

Carrillo countered a suplex with a roll-up. When Gulak kicked out, it sent Carrillo into his corner where Tozawa tagged in. The Stamina Monster took Gulak out with a spinning back kick, sending him to the outside. Tozawa leaped onto him with a rolling senton. Back inside, the missile dropkick sent Gulak into his corner where Kanellis tagged back in.

Kanellis avoided Tozawa's strikes only to be locked into the Iron Octopus. He broke out and shoved Tozawa into Jack Gallagher, catching him with a spinning cutter for the first elimination.

First Elimination: Mike Kanellis defeats Akira Tozawa via pinfall.

Jack Gallagher didn't give him much time to celebrate, as Kanellis turned into a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Second Elimination: Jack Gallagher defeated Mike Kanellis via pinfall.

Tony Nese was in next, trading holds with the Gentleman. Gallagher taunted Nese, goading him into the corner where he was met by a dropkick. Gallagher took him up for a possible top rope arm drag. As Gulak distracted the ref, Ariya Daivari yanked him off the ropes.

Nese scolded his team, saying he didn't need their help. As he turned around, Gallagher sent him to the outside. He looked for a suicide dive, but Daivari dropped the ropes, sending him crashing into the announcer's desk outside. As Nese rolled back in, Gallagher was placed inside. The Sunset Driver took him out.

Third Elimination: Tony Nese defeated Jack Gallagher via pinfall.

