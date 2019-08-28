WWE 205 Live Results (August 27th, 2019): Tony Nese offers an ominous message, Drew Gulak's Clash of Champions challenger determined

Much like Drew Gulak a few months back, Tony Nese teased a serious change

Following the Captain's Challenge match last week, Drake Maverick met with Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan in his office. Both men survived the ten-man tag team elimination match, essentially giving them both a win over the Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

In order to determine Gulak's next challenger, Maverick decided to pit Carrillo and Lorcan against each other in tonight's main event. The winner will face the former Catch Point member at Clash of Champions for the Cruiserweight Championship.

We kicked off tonight with a one-on-one match. Ariya Daivari, at the moment, is a suspect in the attack that left Gran Metalik laid out a few weeks ago. Though Metalik has recovered, he doesn't remember who attacked him. However, Kalisto believes Daivari was responsible, and challenged the Persian Lion to a match.

Daivari has definitely been trying to drive a wedge between the Lucha House Party, telling Lince Dorado that the rest of Lucha House Party is dead weight to him. Is it possible that his words actually connected with Dorado? Was the Golden Lynx the one to attack Metalik? Tonight, Kalisto hoped to beat some kind of confession out of Ariya Daivari.

Kalisto vs Ariya Daivari

Daivari easily overpowered Kalisto early on, driving him into the mat and leaping onto the top rope in a relaxed pose, taunting the former Cruiserweight Champion. Kalisto managed to trap him in a side headlock, and when he was shot off into the ropes, countered with a roll-up. Daivari kicked out only to be met with a leaping shoulder tackle, then set up on the ropes to taunt Daivari.

Kalisto followed up, sending Daivari outside and diving onto him with a suicide dive. Daivari was set up against the barricade where he was met with a strong high kick. Kalisto rolled him back inside and went up top. Daivari rolled away, but couldn't escape Kalisto, who leapt off and ran into the opposite corner. Daivari sent him onto the apron and took out his legs, dropping Kalisto face first onto the apron.

As he tried to get back inside the ring, Daivari bounced off the ropes for a running dropkick, launching Kalisto back first into the barricade. Kalisto was sent into the steel steps, then inside the ring for a two-count. Daivari brought Kalisto down head first with the spin-out reverse DDT after hanging the luchador up Stun Gun style.

Daivari sent Kalisto into the ropes, catching him bouncing back off with elbow strikes to the liver. A third attempt saw Kalisto counter and respond with a series of kicks. More kicks, chops, and punches (Oh my!) stunned Daivari, but he caught Kalisto with a huge clothesline. Kalisto kicked out.

Kalisto was tied up in a rear chin lock, left on his side in the middle of the mat. He fought back to his feet and dazed Daivari with a jawbreaker, only for the Persian Lion to respond with a Double A spinebuster. Kalisto broke out of another hold, but due to the damage done to Kalisto's back, an elbow to the spine saw him crumble to the mat.

Daivari sent Kalisto into the corner, but Kalisto stopped himself before disaster struck. A series of kicks and chops allowed him to bring Daivari down with a springboard arm drag. The hurricanrana facebuster saw Daivari bounce his nose off the mat. As he slowly rose to his feet, Kalisto attempted the Salida Del Sol. Daivari escaped and rolled to the apron, goading his opponent into the ropes. After being hung up on the ropes, Daivari attempted to drop Kalisto with a suplex on the apron.

Kalisto countered, kicking Daivari away and sending him crashing to the mat with a hurricanrana. As the referee began his count, Kalisto and Daivari struggled to get up. Eventually, Kalisto sent Daivari inside right at the nine-count. The LHP leader went up and connected with the 450 Splash. However, he pulled Daivari's legs too far back when going for the pin, leaving Daivari's legs on the ropes, essentially breaking up his own pinfall.

The second Salida Del Sol attempt was blocked when Daivari yanked at his mask. As Kalisto tried gain control of it, Daivari delivered the Persian Twist Hammerlock Lariat, finally putting the former champion away.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Kalisto via pinfall.

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado rushed the ring to save Kalisto from a beatdown. Dorado stood between Daivari and Metalik, keeping both men at bay. Daivari tried to talk Dorado into breaking away from the Lucha House Party again, but he declined.

Last week, Tony Nese was eliminated from the Captain's Challenge match by Oney Lorcan and his Half-and-Half Suplex. In a backstage interview, Nese said that regardless of what happened last week, he still plans on regaining the Cruiserweight Championship by any means necessary. However, it looks like just being a Premier Athlete isn't doing the trick, so he'll have to change up his strategy, a similar message that we heard from the current Cruiserweight Champion back in May.

