WWE 205 Live Results (December 13th, 2019): NXT Superstar makes debut, Cruiserweights begin countdown to 2020

Danny Burch took on Tony Nese in an incredible main event match

On this week's NXT, Angel Garza faced Lio Rush once again for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. It was yet another classic between two of the best cruiserweights in the world.

Recently, Garza had gotten into the head of the Man of the Hour, flirting with Rush's wife on several occasions. Thanks to that, he was able to knock off Rush, becoming the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Tonight, several Superstars were looking to move up the ladder in hopes of challenging the new champ. We kicked off the night with Ariya Daivari taking on Raul Mendoza, a man that's been under the wing of Rush in recent weeks.

Ariya Daivari vs Raul Mendoza

Raul Mendoza looked to pick up another impressive win against a 205 Live vet

Mendoza stayed on top of Daivari early on, but chasing him outside proved to be a poor decision. Daivari sent him face first into the ring post, taking over from there. Back inside, Daivari kept Mendoza on the ground, wearing him down with boots, fists, and chin locks.

A jawbreaker gave Mendoza some room to breathe, and a flying kick turned Daivari inside out. With momentum now on his side, and a shot that nearly left the Persian Lion unconscious, Mendoza battered his opponent with a series of short jabs.

Another flying kick in the corner set Mendoza up for his springboard missile dropkick. Daivari was sent to the outside where a corkscrew splash off the top brought him to the ground. Back on the inside, a spinning suplex gave Mendoza a nearfall.

Divari Dinero kicked out, and caught Mendoza with a superkick as he ran into the corner. 205's veteran brawler dumped Mendoza with a double arm drag from the top rope.

The Persian Lion Splash gave Daivari a two-count. As Daivari moved up for another dive, Mendoza rocked him with a jumping enziguri and launched him to the middle of the ring with a super hurricanrana. Daivari was able to kick out, and he evaded a phoenix splash, driving Mendoza into the mat with a Rock Bottom-esque Uranagi.

Both men made it back to their feet and collided with a pair of running crossbodies. The two began trading blows, with Mendoza getting the better of Daivari. Mendoza avoided two Hammerlock Lariats and rolled up Daivari for the win.

Results: Raul Mendoza defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall.

