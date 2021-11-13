WWE 205 Live Results: Roderick Strong, Indi Hartwell in action

We had yet another star-studded edition of WWE 205 Live as multiple champions from NXT (current and former) came out for a match.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell battled the impressive Valentina Feroz. Malik Blade went one-on-one against Andre Chase in search of his first win on 205 Live. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong fought debutant Draco Anthony in the main event.

Without further ado, let's take a deep dive into this week's WWE 205 Live!

#1. Andre Chase vs. Malik Blade on 205 Live

Both superstars showcased their technical abilities early in the contest, with Blade gaining the upper hand. But Chase made a brief comeback with the help of a back elbow and neck breaker followed by multiple elbows and kicks to Blade's head for a near fall.

Chase followed it up with a scoop slam and another neck breaker. He went in for another scoop slam, but Blade reversed it into a pinfall attempt. The former landed a stiff kick and put the latter in a headlock. He missed a standing elbow allowing Blade to come back with a dropkick and a cross body for another near fall.

Chase grabbed Blade's tights to gain the advantage and delivered a stiff right followed by smashing him into the mat chin-first for the pinfall victory.

Result: Andre Chase defeated Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz on 205 Live

Hartwell threw Feroz across the ring to take control of the match. She continued her offense, but a missed kick led to Feroz's comeback. The Brazilian star targeted Hartwell's left shoulder with multiple knee strikes.

Feroz tried to lock in the armbar, but Hartwell broke out and hit multiple clotheslines and a bulldog for a nearfall. The former tried to lock in the armbar again but fell victim to Hartwell's spine buster for the pinfall.

Result: Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B

Roderick Strong vs. Draco Anthony on 205 Live

The two superstars started the match with a collar and elbow tied up and reached a stalemate, with both matching each other, counter for counter. Anthony landed a hat-trick of takedowns for a near-fall, leading Strong to retreat and escape the ring.

The debutant chased him and went into Strong's trap as the latter delivered a backbreaker. Anthony used his power to get out of the Cruiserweight Champion's abdominal stretch and delivered an overhead toss.

He tried to land a running knee strike, but Strong ducked and hit the jumping knee, knocking Anthony out for the pinfall.

Result: Roderick Strong defeated Draco Anthony via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

