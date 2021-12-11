WWE 205 Live Results: Solo Sikoa in action, Debutant makes an impact

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live featured NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa in the main event against Malik Blade, who debuted back in September and has been impressive in the ring. However, he has been unable to secure a single win since. Against Blade, Sikoa looked to extend his ongoing winning streak.

Amari Miller has a mixed record on the purple brand. After beating Erica Yan, she looked to be getting back on track but faced a tough challenge from Lash Legend, who made her 205 Live debut. We also saw Andre Chase battle the returning Guru Raaj.

Amari Miller vs. Lash Legend on 205 Live

Lash got off to a solid start as she threw Miller across the ring. She continued her domination with an overhead toss and multiple uppercuts. She delivered a bicycle kick and backed Miller into a corner.

Miller countered a running attack with a punch and followed it up with an attack of her own. However, Lash recovered and put Miller in a modified Torture Rack. She then slammed her face into the mat to pick up the pinfall win.

Result: Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B

Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj on 205 Live

Both superstars showcased their agility early on in the contest, with Raaj landing a dropkick and a Monkey Flip before Chase regained control with a swinging neck breaker.

Chase proceeded to land multiple punches and a knife-edge chop before slamming him onto the mat. He wiped Raaj out with a Side Russian Legsweep and locked him in a Straight Jacket submission maneuver.

Feeding off the energy from the live crowd, Raaj fought out of the predicament and went on to deliver multiple kicks and a Running Bulldog for a near fall. However, he missed a knee strike, and Chase flattened him with a kick and planted him face-first into the mat for the win.

Result: Andre Chase defeated Guru Raaj via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa vs. Malik Blade on 205 Live

Sikoa countered Blade's early attacks with ease before the latter put him in the armbar. As the action picked up the pace, the Samoan star flattened his opponent with a clothesline.

He proceeded to deliver multiple chops and targeted Blade's left arm. The latter fought back with a couple of dropkicks but missed a third one which allowed the former to take control of the match with a spinning heel kick.

Blade fought off a submission maneuver and went on to land a superkick followed by a missile dropkick. He went for another attack from the middle rope but ran into a Superkick. The Street Champion of the Island then delivered a reverse elbow to his opponent's jaw to secure the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa defeated Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: A

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh