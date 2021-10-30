WWE 205 Live Results: Dominant run continues, loss avenged?

This week, we had another action-packed edition of WWE 205 Live featuring Xyon Quinn in the main event against Ru Feng. The women's division match showcased Katrina Cortez and Sarray battling each other in a ferocious encounter. Jeet Rama was out for revenge against the intimidating Boa in a rematch.

Let's take a brief look at what went down on WWE 205 live.

Boa vs Jeet Rama on 205 Live

In the beginning, Rama gained the upper hand and tried to keep his opponent down with elbow tie-ups. Boa fought back briefly with a few strikes, but Rama countered him with a few arm drags, following which the latter exited the ring for a breather.

Once back in the ring, Rama delivered a belly-to-belly suplex. Boa targeted the Indian star's left knee with multiple strikes, delivering a belly-to-back suplex. He tied him down with a headlock and later delivered a neckbreaker.

Boa put his opponent in a submission maneuver but the latter reversed it and delivered a few overhead suplexes. Boa reversed a scoop slam attempt and dropped Rama on his back with a blow to his throat for the pinfall.

Result: Boa defeated Jeet Rama via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Sarray vs. Katrina Cortez on 205 Live

The two superstars showed respect towards each other before the match and engaged in a battle of strength. Sarray delivered a double-foot stomp followed by a knee to Cortez's head.

After a while, Cortez applied Camel Clutch on Sarray and applied pressure on her back with multiple submission maneuvers. However, The Warrior of the Sun fought back and used a single-leg Boston Crab, but Cortez reached the bottom rope, forcing her to break the hold.

In the match's final moments, Cortez went for a high-risk maneuver that backfired, and Sarray delivered a couple of ferocious dropkicks to finish off her opponent.

Result: Sarray defeated Katrina Cortez via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B

Xyon Quinn vs. Ru Feng on 205 Live

Quinn and Feng fought to a stalemate early in the contest, but the latter managed to gain momentum with a headlock and wore the former down. Quinn powered his way out, and the two engaged in a battle of strikes. Feng ended this with a suplex.

He continued to take the attack to Quinn, but the latter reversed an Irish whip attempt with a jumping knee strike. After a series of reversals, Fenn kept attacking, but his opponent managed to deliver an inverted atomic drop followed by a clothesline.

Quinn tossed his opponent with ease and rammed him down with a Samoan Drop. He delivered the running forearm to secure the pin and racked up his seventh consecutive singles win.

Result: Xyon Quinn defeated Ru Feng via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B

Edited by Angana Roy