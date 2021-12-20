WWE 205 Live Results: Legado Del Fantasma in action, Sarray Returns

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live featured the in-ring return of NXT star Sarray as she battled Lash Legend, who had a successful outing last week.

Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon faced Erica Yan & Fallon Henley while Legado Del Fantasma battled Ru Feng and Malik Blade in the main event of the show.

Sarray vs. Lash Legend on 205 Live

Lash started off the match with a back elbow followed by a running attack but Sarray turned it around quickly using her agility.

Lash would go on to deliver a power slam, followed by a back toss for a near fall. Sarray delivered multiple dropkicks and a missile dropkick to regain control of the match for a near fall. Lash went for a roll-up grabbing the tights of the Japanese star, but the latter returned the favor and picked up the win.

Result: Sarray defeated Lash Legend via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: C

Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Erica Yan & Fallon Henley on 205 Live

Feroz and Yan started the match for their respective sides. Both countered each other's headlocks, with Feroz gaining the upper hand, leading to Yan tagging Henley in.

Feroz showcased her incredible agility and delivered an arm drag to Henley before Leon tagged herself in. The latter continued the attack and delivered a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. They used frequent tags to keep the attack going before Henley turned the tables with a clothesline.

Henley and Yan delivered a double back elbow and focused on attacking Feroz's back. Henley delivered a Senton and locked in a submission maneuver, which Feroz countered into a back suplex as both women went down.

Both of them managed to tag in their fresh partners. Leon ran roughshod on both opponents and tagged in Feroz, who delivered an assisted elbow to Yan to secure the pin.

Result: Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz defeated Erica Yan and Fallon Henley via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B+

Ru Feng & Malik Blade vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

Malik Blade took control of the match with multiple arm drags and tagged in Ru Feng who continued working on Joaquin's arm. The latter escaped and made a quick tag to Mendoza, who gained the upper hand for a brief moment before getting slammed on to the mat.

Mendoza countered another slam attempt from Feng and went on the offense with multiple knee strikes. Wilde and Mendoza backed him into their corner and kept attacking him with clotheslines and kicks. Mendoza put Feng in a rear-naked choke which the latter fought off and tagged in Blade while the former tagged in Wilde.

Blade took the attack to both opponents with a dropkick but they later hit the high-low combination for the pinfall win.

Result: Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza defeated Ru Feng & Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B+

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku