WWE 205 Live Results: Ivy Nile in action, Andre Chase sends a message

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live pitted Valentina Feroz in the main event as she faced her toughest challenge in the form of Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile, who looked to extend her undefeated run. Andre Chase addressed the attacks by Harland and Von Wagner. Guru Raaj was in singles action.

Andre Chase kicked off the show and spoke about the attacks stating that it was a "teachable moment" and declared from now on, his University will fight back.

Guru Raaj vs. Bodhi Hayward on 205 Live

Hayward put Raaj in a headlock to start the match. Raaj countered by targeting Hayward's arm. He delivered a couple of kicks, but Hayward came back into the match off of an Irish whip and delivered a bodyslam. He followed it up with multiple splashes.

Raaj fought back pushing Hayward into the turnbuckle and unloading strikes. The latter quickly turned it around, showcasing immense power as he slammed the former into the mat. Hayward dropped his opponent with a couple of three-point stance chop blocks followed by a roll-up for the win.

Result: Bodhi Hayward defeated Guru Raaj via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B+

Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz on 205 Live

Both stars started the match trading side headlocks where Feroz gained the upper hand. Nile pushed her to the ropes, forcing her to break it up, and followed it up with a Suplex and a Jumping Kick.

Nile put Feroz in head scissors. She showcased power by doing a few pushups while keeping the hold on. Feroz somehow managed to reach the ropes with her foot. Nile went for a delayed vertical suplex which Feroz countered into an inside cradle for a two-count.

After some back-and-forth action, Nile uniquely locked in the sleeper hold from a standing position which forced Feroz to tap out.

Result: Ivy Nile defeated Valentina Feroz via submission on 205 Live

Grade: A

We saw a recap of Bron Breakker's NXT Championship win and the promo where he sent a message to the locker room to close out the show.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh