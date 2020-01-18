WWE 205 Live Results (January 17th, 2019): Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in action, Tyler Breeze returns

Angel Garza's next contender main evented an action-packed 205 Live

On NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze to advance to Worlds Collide. Angel Garza will defend the NXT Cruiserweigt Championship in a Fatal-4-Way at the event, with (possibly) two other competitors coming from across the pond.

Tonight, Scott proved just once again why he deserved his shot against Garza.

Tonight, 205 Live promised us three "never before seen" matchups. That included the return of Prince Pretty, Tyler Breeze. After knocking off Tony Nese last week, he would go toe-to-toe with Ariya Daivari, a competitor like Nese who believes that the 205 Live originals should be getting more opportunities.

Tyler Breeze vs Ariya Daivari

Daivari took a shot at Breeze, hitting his iconic turnbuckle rest pose. Breeze responded by taking Daivari to the mat with a picture-perfect dropkick before hitting that pose himself. Daivari avoided the Supermodel Kick and escaped outside, only to be driven into the barricade.

Yanking the hair, Daivari managed to get back in the match. A super back suplex, though, was blocked by Breeze. Daivari managed to put a stop with a dive, crotching him on the turnbuckle and sending him to the mat below.

Breeze eventually took over again with a running dropkick and a modified backstabber. Daivari kicked out at two. A high angle uranage from Daivari almost ended the match. As Daivari set up for a huge lariat, he was countered by the Supermodel Kick.

After dodging the Hammerlock Lariat, Breeze connected with an enziguri and rolled up Daivari just like Nese the week before. Daivari kicked out only to be rocked with the Beauty Shot.

Results: Tyler Breeze defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall.

With two wins against two strong opponents in back to back weeks, one has to wonder when Breeze will move into a title match. Though he lost the Triple Threat on NXT, a 2-0 record on 205 Live is nothing to scoff at.

