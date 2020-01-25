WWE 205 Live Results (January 24th, 2019): Lio Rush and Tony Nese put up a MOTY contender; A new alliance formed

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

25 Jan 2020, 09:43 IST SHARE

You're gonna wanna watch this main event for yourself!

At Worlds Collide, Angel Garza will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks, and Jordan Devlin. Before that, though, the 205 Live roster put on an incredible go-home show.

Our main event featured two former Cruiserweight Champions. Tony Nese and Lio Rush would face off, looking to get back into title contention after Worlds Collide. We'd also get an exciting contest between the Guvnor Danny Burch and The Brian Kendrick.

We kicked off the night, though, with Dinero Daivari, Ariya Daivari. The Persian Lion battled the 205 Live newcomer, Prince Pretty. Tyler Breeze has been on a roll since joining the Purple Brand, currently sitting at 2-0.

Ariya Daivari vs Tyler Breeze

Would the Prince go 3-0?

A picture-perfect dropkick sent Daivari to the corner. Daivari responded quickly, though, smashing his face into the top pad, but was stunned by with an enziguri. Daivari caught Breeze going for a shoulder tackle on the apron, sending him to the floor with a knee.

Daivari pelted Breeze with chops and strikes before draining the air from his lungs with a rear headlock. Breeze would eventually shake him off, managing to send Daivari to the floor with a back body drop over the ropes.

Back inside, a backslide earned Breeze a two-count. A double cross body left tem both on the mat struggling to regain their breath. As he got to his feet, Daivari was met by a kick to the gut and a dropkick to the side of the jaw. A lariat earned Breeze a near fall.

Advertisement

Daivari managed to fight out of the Unprettier, but was sent into the turnbuckle via catapult. Daivari tried to respond with a dive but was met by the Supermodel Kick. Two-count only. The Unprettier connected as well, but thanks to the ropes, Daivari escaped the pinfall.

Daivari ducked the Beauty Shot and set up for the Hammerlock Lariat. Breeze ducked and rolled up Daivari for the win.

Results: Tyler Breeze defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall.

1 / 3 NEXT