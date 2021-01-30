205 Live Results: Veteran picks up big win; Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic match ends the show

WWE 205 Live still gave us a Dusty Cup match, but this was also the week that brought back cruiserweight action. Jake Atlas, Ariya Daivari, and August Grey kicked the night off with a spectacular Triple Threat match.

With Atlas, Daivari, and Grey all out of the Dusty Cup in the opening round, they've set their sights back on the cruiserweight division, 205 Live, and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Our main event featured the WWE debut of the recently signed Zoey Stark. Her tag team partner? Marina Shafir. However, they were up for a tough task, as they battled Shotzi Blackheart and former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon.

Let's get to the opening bout of the night.

Jake Atlas vs August Grey vs Ariya Daivari on 205 Live

205 Live OG Ariya Daivari, of course, wanted to assert his dominance over the newer competitors. August Grey and Jake Atlas, though, were not ones to be trifled with. A big dive from Grey knocked Daivari out on the floor, giving us the one-on-one showoff with Atlas and Grey.

Atlas pelted Grey with a slow, strong striking combination, and rocked him with an enzuigiri, but as they went up, they're both taken down by Daivari Dinero. Atlas was launched to the floor while Daivari focused on Grey. A heavy forearm smashed Grey's face in before Daivari turned his attention on Atlas.

Advertisement

It was a bad decision, as it gave Grey the chance to recover and drive Daivari into the 205 Live mat with a backdrop. Atlas, looked to steal the pin while Grey tried to regain focus, only got a two-count on Daivari.

Still, the 205 Live Veteran was able to get back in the swing of things quickly, controlling both of his opponents. Atlas stunned Daivari with a dropkick but was sent to the floor for his trouble. Grey followed up with a tightrope-walking crossbody on Daivari. Atlas rolled in but was tossed overhead with an inverse exploder suplex.

Atlas managed to give Daivari some of his own medicine, spinning him out for a devastating lariat. However, Daivari quickly recovered and sent Grey careening into Atlas. The Persian Lion Splash landed right on Grey, but Daivari couldn't get the win.

Advertisement

Daivari was knocked to the floor as Atlas spiked Grey with a brainbuster. A suicide dive knocked Daivari off his feet, but as Atlas moved back in Grey rocked him with a superkick. Grey moved up for a dive, but instead of going for the win, dove onto Daivari. Atlas brought Grey inside for another brainbuster and was nearly pinned in the process.

Atlas kicked out and hit the stunner. The Cartwheel DDT spiked Grey, but Atlas couldn't capitalize as he was dragged out by Daivari. A fist wrapped in a chain knocked out Atlas, and the 205 Live OG knocked Grey's block off with the Hammerlock Lariat.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated August Grey via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+