WWE 205 Live Results (July 10th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion makes his long-awaited 205 Live debut!

Mansoor returns to the WWE in extraordinary fashion!

The Champ is here!

The time has finally come. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will make his 205 Live debut tonight. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma has been terrorizing the division for a while now and looks to expand his reign of terror to 205 Live.

Legado Del Fantasma made a dominating debut last week, with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza earning an easy tag team win. Escobar leads by example, however, and is looking to make one of Oney Lorcan tonight.

We kicked off 205 Live with the return of a WWE Superstar we haven't seen since February, Mansoor!

Mansoor vs Tehuti Miles on the 205 Live opener

Mansoor brought Tehuti Miles down with a single-leg takedown. Miles got back to his feet and overpowered Mansoor. He kept the high-flyer out of the air with a headlock in the middle of the ring.

.@tehutiwwe is in no rush as he takes it to @KSAMANNY right now on #205Live. pic.twitter.com/7Ngf5Q6H84 — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 11, 2020

A decavitator left Mansoor gasping for air. Miles followed it up with a beatdown in the ropes, including a running knee to the back of the head. A neckbreaker gave Miles a two-count.

Mansoor fought out of another headlock and rolled up Miles with a hurricanrana for a near fall. An inverted atomic drop-spinebuster combination set up for the slingshot neckbreaker from Mansoor, but he could still only get a two.

Miles avoided the Moonsault and planted Mansoor with a flapjack. However, Mansoor was able to put Miles away with an electric chair death valley driver!

Results: Mansoor defeated Tehuti Miles on 205 Live via pinfall.

Grade: B-

This was Mansoor's second match on 205 Live in his short WWE career. Back in November, he knocked off veteran WWE Superstar and former Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick. If all plays out right, Mansoor may be on his way to a title bout. Sadly, it would be against Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma.

