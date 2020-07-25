Welcome to the latest edition of 205 Live! The Cruiserweight Division is still feeling the wrath of Legado del Fantasma, especially the Superstars who have gone toe-to-toe with Santos Escobar.

Our main event featured a six-man tag featuring Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Mansoor. The trio would take on Tehuti Miles and Ever-Rise. Mansoor hasn't lost a match this year and has two big wins over Miles in the past few weeks. Will he continue that streak tonight?

Each week, he's called out Tehuti Miles, hoping for the thrill of defeat. Unfortunately...er...fortunately he's found himself on the right side of an undefeated streak instead.

We kicked off the night with the return of the former 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. This is the first time we've seen him on the Purple Brand in a very long time. Will he be victorious in his first night back?

Drake Maverick vs Leon Ruff on 205 Live

Drake Maverick and Leon Ruff swapped pin falls. Maverick took Ruff to the floor with a wrist lock. Ruff battled out, ramming the former 205 Live GM with an elbow to the nose.

Maverick laid out Ruff with a series of clotheslines. A forearm/running bulldog combination set u for a running senton to the back. As Ruff stumbled to his feet, Maverick launched him into the middle turnbuckle with a sunset flip bomb.

Drake Maverick finished Leon Ruff with a spectacular elbow drop from the top.

Results: Drake Maverick defeated Leon Ruff via pinfall in his return to 205 Live.

Grade: B

Following his win, Drake Maverick took to the camera to call out Santos Escobar. Maverick is ready to reign over 205 Live and NXT as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The question is, when the time comes, will he be able to get past Legado Del Fantasma?