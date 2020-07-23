NXT started with William Regal addressing the WWE Universe, throwing it to the Double Champion Keith Lee. The Champ Champ was sitting at a desk with his prized possessions sitting in front of him.

He knew how hard it was to get to NXT, let alone hold a title. With that being said, he's decided to relinquish the NXT North American Championship. We'll have a few triple threat matches to determine who will challenge for the belt in a ladder match at the next TakeOver.

Dexter Lumis vs Killian Dain in the NXT opener

Dexter Lumis was taken down first by the Hound of Ulster, but quickly rose back to his feet. Never taking his eyes off of Killian Dain, he managed to get in the head of his opponent.

Drain dragged Lumis to the floor where he was met with a series of right hands. However, The Divide connected, crashing through Lumis and leaving him grabbing his ribs. Dain followed that up by tossing him into the plexiglass.

On the inside, a guillotine leg drop brought all of Dain's weight across the neck of a hanging Lumis. The Tortured Artist of NXT suffered through a lot of punishment, as Dain continued to use his body as a weapon.

After minutes of punishment, Lumis countered a big splash with a spinebuster. He continued to fight back, peppering Dain with more right hands following a Thesz Press. A clothesline/bulldog set Dain up for a big belly-to-back suplex. 1-2-Kickout!

Dain responded with a shotgun dropkick into the corner and hit the cannonball senton. A standing powerbomb and elbow drop still couldn't keep Lumis down! Lumis was able to catch Dain with the uranage side slam, but couldn't latch in the Anaconda Vice.

Avoiding a second powerbomb, Lumis was sent to the apron. As he climbed to the top rope, Dain cut him off. Lumis prevented the superplex and hit a big Swanton Bomb. The Anaconda Vice was finally locked in, and Dain couldn't get away. Though he never tapped out, he would pass out.

Results: Dexter Lumis vs Killian Dain via submission on NXT.

Grade: B-

Roderick Strong was interviewed backstage about the NXT North American Championship ladder match qualifier. He, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed would compete later on tonight. Strong claimed that this was where the Undisputed Era got back on track. According to Reed, though, the Era have had enough opportunities. It was time for a new star to shine.

Gargano disagreed, but when doesn't he?