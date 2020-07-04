WWE 205 Live Results (July 3rd, 2020): Winners, Grades, & Video Highlights

205 Live saw the arrival of Legado Del Fantasma while Swerve found help from an unlikely ally.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott finds a surprising ally in a long-time rival.

Legado del Fantasma has arrived

After weeks of harassing Drake Maverick and the ultimate reveal that he was behind the "disappearances" of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar made his 205 Live debut tonight. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion brought Legado del Fantasma to 205 Live, looking to make a huge impact.

However, we kicked off the show with the man himself, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who faced off against one-half of Ever-Rise, Matt Martel.

Ever-Rise has had a lot of ups and downs...mostly downs, but Martel hoped to get a big win over the owner of the house.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Matt Martel w/Chase Parker open 205 Live

Scott countered an armdrag with a kip-up armdrag of his own. Martel was sent overhead with a twisting headscissor takedown. In the corner, Swerve followed up with chops to the chest.

Scott had Martel easily handled throughout the match. Martel never really got out the starting gates. Instead, Chase Parker interfered, causing a DQ.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Matt Martel via DQ on 205 Live.

Grade: C-

Tony Nese made the save, surprisingly, leading to a tag team match between the long-standing rivals and Ever-Rise.

Ever-Rise vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Tony Nese on 205 Live

Scott demanded to start the match and couldn't keep his eyes off Nese, allowing Ever-Rise to jump him the moment the match started. Tony Nese managed to make the tag, and quickly took over Chase Parker.

Nese took Parker to his corner to tag in Scott, leading to a double suplex. Scott was still unsure of the situation, but seemingly began to trust the Premier Athlete more and more as the match went on. Parker shook off a heel hook and sent Scott face first into the turnbuckle.

Martel and Parker tagged in and out, peltering Scott with some tandem offense. Scott struggled to break free of Parker's grasp but immediately made it to the former 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion.

Nese lit up Parker with a series of spinning kicks before dumping Martel to the floor. The top rope hang up on Parker also allowed him to splash onto Martel on the floor.

The Triangle Moonsault connected, but Martel broke it up. Parker dropped Nese with a Gory Bomb, but Scott broke it up, looking to have finally put trust into Nese. As Scott laid out Martel on the floor, Nese knocked Parker out cold with a spinning back kick. The Running Nese connected and Nese tagged in Scott for the Swerve Stomp.

1-2-3. A convincing win for quite an unconventional, but very exciting team.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Tony Nese defeated Ever-Rise via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

We were shown a replay of the events that went down between Legado del Fantasma and Drake Maverick. The underdog looked to get some revenge on Santos Escobar, but couldn't get through Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde. Luckily, Breezango made the save, leading to a six-man tag team match on the second night of NXT Great American Bash. Tonight, though, Legado del Fantasma made their 205 Live debut.

