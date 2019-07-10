WWE 205 Live Results (July 9th, 2019): Former Cruiserweight Champion finally returns, a nasty Extreme Rules match main events

If the WWE Universe wants tables, Oney Lorcan will give them tables

The war between Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari came to a head tonight when the two brutish brawlers battled in an Anything Goes Match. The Star Destroyer has been plagued by the Persian Lion for most of his 205 Live run. Daivari wound up getting a nasty scar at the hands of Lorcan, leading him to ruin Lorcan's shot at the Cruiserweight Championship weeks ago. Would Oney Lorcan finally move past Daivari, or would the sinister stiker leave him battered and broken courtesy of the hammerlock lariat?

We kicked off 205 Live with Sunil Singh and The Brian Kendrick. Earlier in the day, the Singh Brothers taunted Kendrick, claiming that he hadn't achieve much in the WWE. Kendrick said that he's going to rip one of their tongues out, leading to the first match of the night.

The Brian Kendrick vs Sunil Singh

Akira Tozawa finally returned to aid Brian Kendrick against the Singh Brothers

Singh tried to get Kendrick to dance with him, attempting, in any way, to avoid violence. The veteran let him hop around a while before laying him out with a strong right hand. Sunil ran after Kendrick after he taunted their dancing, which lead to a back body drop and a dropkick.

On the outside, Samir distracted Kendrick, allowing Sunil Singh to toss him into the ring steps. Back inside, he continued the assault, mounting him for a series of punches and connecting with a series of elbow drops. Kendrick fought him off in the ropes, but as Sunil Singh was being checked on by the ref, Samir clocked Kendrick on the side of the head, allowing Sunil to send him back to the ground thanks to a jumping knee to the back.

Kendrick was placed in a side headlock, managing to fight out only to be taken down by a backbreaker from Singh. A second rope elbow drop was avoided, as the former Cruiserweight Champion began to build steam. A handful of right hands setup Singh to be launched into the corner. Coming out he was met with a crescent kick. Kendrick attempted Sliced Bread No. 2, but Singh sent him face first into the turnbuckle.

Kendrick recovered quite quickly, though, and turned a suplex attempt into the Captain's Hook.

Results: The Brian Kendrick defeated Sunil Singh via submission.

Following the match, the Singh Brothers began beating down Kendrick. At this moment, Akira Tozawa rushed to the ring, making his return to 205 Live for the first time since losing at WWE Stomping Grounds.

