WWE 205 Live Results (June 12th, 2020): Winners, Grades, & Video Highlights

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan join forces in a six-man tag team match on 205 Live.

NXT tag team manages to pick up their first win on 205 Live.

Burch, Lorcan and Scott stood tall at the end of the night

After months, 205 Live has now found a new NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and his name is El Hijo del Fantasma. Well...it was. It turned out that Fantasma was the one kidnapping NXT Superstars, and had actually brought them into his cause...whatever that may be.

Now dubbed Santos Escobar, the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion definitely made his mark in the cruiserweight division after obliterating Drake Maverick. Alongside his former victims Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, it looked as if Escobar may, in fact, be unstoppable.

However, tonight was about three of the competitors that lost the NXT Cruiserweight Tournament, and the three men they'd found themselves feuding with. In the main event, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott teamed up with the Brit-Am Brawlers Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to take on Tehuti Miles, Tony Nese, & Jack Gallagher.

We kicked off the night, though, with NXT's Ever-Rise on 205 Live.

205 Live Opener: Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis vs Ever Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker)

Matt Martel showed up Leon Ruff with a few arm drags before Chase Parker tagged in, demanding to get in the ring with Adrian Alanis. An arm drag gave Alanis the upper hand, setting Parker up in an armbar. Martel managed to tag in, only to be met with the same fate.

Alanis brought Ruff in for an atomic drop/sling blade combo, giving them a near fall. However, Parker was back in, and easily overpowered the scrawny Ruff. Ever-Rise demolished Ruff with some tandem offense, leading to a step-up elbow drop. Martel cracked Ruff's spine with a backbreaker.

Though Alanis did tag in, he was taken out with Ever Rise's lifted Codebreaker, giving Ever-Rise their first ever win on 205 Live.

Results: Ever-Rise defeated Alanis & Ruff via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: D

