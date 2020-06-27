WWE 205 Live Results (June 26th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Tony Nese brought us a real Match of the Week contender.

Santos Escobar is on his way to 205 Live. Who will step up to Legado Del Fantasma?

Swerve has his eyes set on the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Another week, another 205 Live where the NXT Cruiserweight Champion doesn't show up. Don't worry, though. That won't last too long. However, tonight's 205 Live wasn't about Santos Escobar. It was about The Premier Athlete trying to take back Swerve's House.

Tonight's 205 Live had only one match, but it was a fight that could rightfully walk away with the title "Match of the Week." Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Tony Nese went to war tonight in what was one of the hardest hitting matches the Purple Brand has shown us since Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander, and 205 Live faithful knows just how much praise that is.

Scott and Nese's rivalry has been the main attraction of 205 Live for quite some time. However, all good things must come to an end, and if this is it, Scott and Nese left it all out there on 205 Live tonight.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Tony Nese on 205 Live

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott took Tony Nese down to the mat, wearing down the former Cruiserweight Champion. Scott was able to out-maneuver and out-wrestle Nese from the beginning, managing to escape all of Nese's holds.

Nese avoided a clothesline with a handspring, but Scott SWERVED him (I'm very sorry) with the same maneuver before bringing him down with an arm drag into an armbar. Nese managed to get to the ropes for the break and snapped off a quick shot to the jaw that left Scott out on his feet.

Nese followed up with the hang-up on the top rope. However, instead of his triangle moonsault that usually comes after, Nese took Scott to the floor, which allowed Scott time to recover and send the Premier Athlete into the ring post.

Advertisement

Still, a belly-to-back suplex on the apron from Nese left Scott gasping for air. Nese kept up the pressure in the ring, bouncing Scott chest first off the top turnbuckle. He toyed with Scott, which led to Swerve kicking up a great combination. However, a sliding leg trip set Scott up for the triangle moonsault. Scott kicked out at two.

A pair off back suplexes earned Nese another two. Scott reversed a suplex with one of his own and moved to the top. Nese met him with a rolling palm strike that left him dazed. Scott sent Nese to the mat and followed up with a sunset flip. Nese rolled through and rocked him with a spinning heel kick that could've shaken some teeth loose.

Some slaps and disrespect woke up Scott again, who took the fight to Nese with some punches that left the Premier Athlete in a daze. A diving uppercut to the back of the head sent Nese to the floor. Scott followed and hoofed Nese in the face with a running boot off the apron.

The slingshot rolling flatliner got Scott a two-count. A German suplex earned Scott the same result. He set up for the House Call, but Nese rolled away. A Boston Crab was locked in, leaving Swerve squirming to the ropes as best as he could.

Nese planted Swerve with a pump handle slam, but couldn't put him away. The Running Nees was countered, but Nese caught Scott on the floor with a rolling forearm. After getting tossed into the steel steps, Nese connected with a picture-perfect 450 Splash. Swerve, somehow, was able to get the rope just in time.

Frustrated, Nese went for a chair but was held back by the ref. A superkick caught him as he was coming in, and fell backward, holding onto the ropes by his feet. Swerve rocked him with a slingshot double foot stomp, sending Nese crashing onto his head on the floor.

A Swerve Stomp on the inside put Nese away, giving Scott another big win and an incredibly great showing for both.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Tony Nese via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: A+

Next week, Legado Del Fantasma will make their debut on 205 Live. What should NXT Cruiserweight Champion expect? Well...

With a disappointed @TonyNese in his rearview, @swerveconfident sends a message to the NXT Cruiserweight Champion: "@EscobarWWE, I want that championship." #205Live pic.twitter.com/HkrqjduC6i — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 27, 2020

After all, 205 Live is Swerve's House.