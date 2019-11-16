WWE 205 Live Results (November 15th, 2019): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

205 Live is always better with the 25-year-old piece of gold

Lio Rush faced his No.1 contender this past Wednesday on NXT, Angel Garza. The NXT Breakout Superstars had picked up some incredible wins since his debut back in the summer and even managed to knock off Tony Nese for his NXT Cruiserweight Title opportunity.

However, Garza made things personal, both during and after the match. Tearing off his tights in front of Rush's wife early on in the contest was enough to send the Champion of the Hour into a fit. After the bout? Garza blew a despicable kiss her way.

Tonight, Garza returned to 205 Live to prove why he deserved another shot, and continue to dig into the head of the champion.

Angel Garza vs Jack Gallagher

The Man with the Million Dollar Smile made a surprise appearance on 205 Live

Garza taunted the Gentleman early on, taking the British Brawler lightly. Both competitors worked each other's legs early on, trying to out-wrestle one another. Garza was able to keep up with a natural technician like Gallagher, impressively enough.

Gallagher looked for a tilt-a-whirl headscissors, but was caught by Garza who turned it into a sit-out facebuster. A rebound reverse suplex drove Gallagher face first into the mat again. After tearing away the "pantaloons" as Aiden English called them, he rocked Gallagher with a superkick.

Following a pop-up kick to the chest, Gallagher kicked out at two. The Gentleman began to build steam here, battering Garza with a few jabs and bringing him to the mat with a double underhook suplex for a near fall.

The Gentleman's headbutt left Garza in the corner. Garza avoided the Gentleman's Dropkick, however, and rolled up Gallagher as he fell out of the corner. With a handful of tights, Garza picked up the win.

Results: Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher via pinfall.

Following the match, Gallagher heard Aiden English talking about his loss and took it personally, telling the Shakespeare of Song to keep his name out of his mouth.

Grade: B

