WWE 205 Live Results (November 1st, 2019): Lio Rush in action, a rematch gets nasty

The Champ of the Hour came to collect another victory "Swerve" as confident as ever

Following an absolutely chaotic SmackDown on Fox, the Purple Brand looked to keep it going with some exciting cruiserweight action.

The main event featured the Champ of the Hour, Lio Rush, going one-on-one with the man that defeated his No.1 contender last week, Raul Mendoza. The fast-paced luchador has been quite impressive on NXT and 205 Live lately, taking guys like Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Cameron Grimes, and Angel Garza to their limits. Tonight, he hoped to shock the world with a victory over the brand's top dog.

We kicked off the night with a rematch from last week. On the previous episode of 205 Live, "Swerve" Scott managed to knock off the Persian Lion, Ariya Daivari. This week, Daivari looked to get some much-needed revenge and send a message to the rest of the locker room.

Before the opening contest, Daivari Dinero assaulted Isaiah Scott, sending him crashing to the floor and bouncing him off the barricade. Inside the ring, several refs kept Daivari at bay as they checked on Scott to see if he was okay to compete. Naturally, he was up for the challenge.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Ariya Daivari

Daivari rushed in and was blindsided by a leaping knee, forcing him to roll outside. However, he caught Scott's leg exiting the ring and dropped him on the apron. For several minutes, Daivari battered Scott, managing to cut off all attempts at gaining the upper hand.

Scott was trapped on the mat, completely grounded and unable to fire up his high octane offence. When he did manage to get to his feet, he finally turned things around, bringing Daivari down with a suplex.

Daivari was first to get to a standing position, only to be rocked by a kick to the jaw. A kicking combination stunned Daivari, and a second rope uppercut to the back of the headset him up for a rebound German suplex and a leaping flatliner.

Daivari tried to break free of Scott, but was trapped in the corner, and planted with a second rope DDT for his trouble. Swerve looked for a diving double stomp, only for Daivari to roll away and connect with a superkick. A uranage failed to put Scott away. A double clothesline left them both on the mat.

Scott left Daivari hanging on the apron with a superkick and followed that up with a diving double foot stomp, dropping Daivari hard on the floor below. He sent Daivari inside and moved to the top rope, only for Daivari to rush and launch him overhead with a belly-to-belly suplex. Scott escaped the Persian Splash and caught Daivari with a leaping back kick.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall.

That's now two victories Scott has over Daivari, leaving the longtime 205 Live superstar on the wrong end of a 2-0 series.

