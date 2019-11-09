WWE 205 Live Results (November 8th, 2019): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Angel Garza made a statement this week on NXT. Tonight, Lio Rush responded

205 Live made a special trip to Full Sail University this week, broadcasting from the home of NXT. With a crowd always eager for more fast-paced action and high-quality in-ring work, the Purple Brand was in the right place.

Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was in action tonight, as he faced off against a man he beat last week, Raul Mendoza. Mendoza had a great showing against the Champ of the Hour, and only shortly before then picked up a huge win over Tony Nese.

We kicked off the night with the former Cruiserweight Champion, Brian Kendrick, battling the Crown Jewel Sensation, Mansoor, who recently defeated Cesaro in an incredible back and forth match last week in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight, he looked to pick up yet another strong win against a well-respected veteran.

#1 Brian Kendrick vs Mansoor

Mansoor returns to Full Sail triumphant

Kendrick threw some shots Mansoor's way, but the young NXT Superstar managed to catch Kendrick with a headscissors. However, as he followed up, the crafty vet played Mansoor, catching his arm and wrenching it in the ropes.

You get in the ring with @mrbriankendrick, you're going to get hurt.



Outside, Kendrick booted Mansoor's wrist into the barricade. Back in the ring, a double knee armbreaker took the high flyer down, and Kendrick continued trying to tear his arm out of his socket. Mansoor escaped a submission, but Kendrick blocked a kick and sent him crashing to the ground arm first.

Mansoor rolled up Kendrick, and when the former Cruiserweight Champion kicked out, Mansoor followed up with a series of chops and an all-out clothesline. A step-up enziguri rocked Kendrick, who was then planted with a rolling Falcon Arrow. Kendrick kicked out at two.

Kendrick looked to catch his opponent with the Sliced Bread No. 2, but Mansoor caught him, transitioning into a death valley driver. He managed to kick out, and dumped Mansoor on his head with a half-and-half suplex. Kendrick tried to finish him off with a powerslam, but Mansoor turned it into a pinfall.

Results: Mansoor defeated Brian Kendrick via pinfall.

