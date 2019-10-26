WWE 205 Live Results (October 25th, 2019): Lio Rush returns; Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in action

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 84 // 26 Oct 2019, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier Athlete looked to one-up the Cruiserweight Champion

Last week, Tony Nese found himself worthy of title contention once again. Defeating both Ariya Daivari and Oney Lorcan in Triple Threat action. Ever since the Premier Athlete flipped the switch over the summer, the former Cruiserweight Champion has become even more aggressive, making him a dangerous challenger.

.@TonyNese has set his sights on taking BACK the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. #205Live pic.twitter.com/gP70j8ekNH — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2019

One man from last week's main event would get a shot at Rush tonight, non-title of course. Lio Rush earned his opportunity at the Cruiserweight Championship by knocking off Oney Lorcan last month on NXT. Now, Lorcan looks to redeem himself against the newly crowned champ.

Lio Rush vs Oney Lorcan

Lorcan called for a test of strength with Rush, bringing the Man of the Hour to his knees. Rush quickly took over, outmaneuvering the Star Destroyer. However, all it took for Lorcan to get back in control was a knee to the gut.

Lorcan brought Rush to the ground with a side headlock. Rush made it to his feet and avoided several attacks from Lorcan, taking out his opponent with a series of kicks. Rush avoided a second-rope blockbuster, but was doubled over by a knee to the gut. Lorcan trapped the champ in body scissors, but Rush easily escaped, countering it into a pin attempt.

Lorcan kicked out and was sent to the apron, where a handspring kick sent him into the table. Rush hit a suicide dive and rolled Lorcan inside for the Final Hour. Lorcan rolled out of harm's way and dropped Rush with the running blockbuster. Rush broke out and escaped a Half-and-Half attempt, but an uppercut in the corner left him dazed.

Rush was placed up top where he was in danger of being planted with a super Half-and-Half. However, he fought off the Boston Brawler, sending him back to the ground. Lorcan caught him going for a hurricanrana, but as he looked to counter with a powerbomb, Rush spiked him with a DDT.

Advertisement

Lorcan withstood a barrage of strikes, but a springboard hurricanrana gave Rush what he needed to kick start his comeback. The Come Up connected and Rush finished Lorcan with the Final Hour.

Results: Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan via pinfall.

Don't worry about Oney, though. He's alright. '

JUST GOT MY ASS KICKED ON 2O5 LIVE — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) October 26, 2019

Following the match, Tony Nese confronted the champion. However, he wasn't looking to throw hands with the champ, instead offering him a chance to see what he's worth when Nese faced Raul Mendoza.

1 / 3 NEXT