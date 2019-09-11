WWE 205 Live Results (September 10th, 2019): Kushida joins the Purple Brand, former stable reunites in main event

The Time Splitter has arrived

Last week, Lince Dorado punched his ticket to Clash of Champions after defeating Humberto Carrillo, the #1 contender, in a singles match, making the title bout a Triple Threat between the two men and the Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. After the match, they were assaulted by Gulak and, surprisingly, Tony Nese.

Nese reformed his alliance with the Pittsburgh Stretcher, leaving the luchadores battered and broken. Tonight, Carrillo and Dorado would get their revenge in the main event only a few days away from their title bout at Clash of Champions.

With NXT moving to the USA Network next week, Nigel McGuinness left the 205 Live commentary team to focus on Wednesday nights. With that, a new personality at the desk was introduced, Dio Madden. Many may know Madden as the Shogun of the ROW, Marcellus Black.

The former NFL lineman – real name being Brennan Williams – has been working with NXT for quite some time. It seems that he'll be getting the opportunity to show off his personality with his move to 205 Live's commentary desk.

Tonight we kicked off 205 Live with a tag team match, featuring Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick taking on Gentleman Jack Gallagher and a partner of his choosing. Gallagher had all week to pick someone to assist him, and it seems that he decided to borrow someone from NXT.

Akira Tozawa & The Brian Kendrick vs Jack Gallagher and Kushida

Kushida began the match with Kendrick, with the former Cruiserweight Champion locking up Kushida in a hammerlock. Kushida was able to break away, tying up Kendrick in his own hold. The two jockeyed for position for a while, but Kushida eventually got the better of his opponent, locking up Kendrick in an armbar as he was pulled over in an arm drag.

Kendrick barely made it to the ropes, forcing the break. Kushida tagged in Gallagher, who continued to work over the arm of Kendrick. He was able to make it to his corner though, tagging in the Stamina Monster. Gallagher avoided Tozawa's low kick, and as they bounced off the ropes, Tozawa was tagged by Kendrick, allowing him to take out Gallagher with a sneak attack, sending him into the ring post shoulder first.

Tozawa tagged in again, leading to a double hip toss followed by an elbow drop (on Kendrick) and running senton (on Tozawa) combination. Gallagher managed to get to his feet but was stunned by a few chops and Tozawa's delayed jab, nearly knocking him out. Kendrick tagged in here, bringing Gallagher over with a suplex for a near fall. Tozawa was back in following a double arm drag spot and a pair of kicks.

Despite all the punishment, Gallagher continued to kick out. Kendrick attempted to use Tozawa for a standing Sliced Bread No. 2, but Gallagher escaped and tagged in the Time Splitter. Kushida took out Tozawa and Kendrick with a series of kicks and a strong right hand to Kendrick left him out on the mat. The armbar almost gave Kushida a win, but Tozawa broke it up.

Some interesting tandem offense from Kushida and Gallagher left Tozawa on the outside. Gallagher was taken out by Kendrick, though, and the former champion trapped Kushida in the Captain's Hook. Kushida couldn't reach Gallagher, so instead rolled up Kendrick for a pin.

Kendrick kicked out and was sent to the outside. As Kushida tried to tag in the Gentleman, Kendrick pulled him off the apron and sent him into the barricade. Tozawa followed up with a running rolling senton from the apron. Kushida was able to send Tozawa outside following another series of heavy strikes and forced Kendrick to tap to the Sakuraba Lock.

Results: Kushida and Jack Gallagher defeated The Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa via submission.

Dio Madden had an interesting response to Kushida's 205 Live debut.

