WWE 205 Live Results (September 17th, 2019): Veteran turns on best friend; Champion interrupts main event

205 Live

This week's episode of 205 Live started off, with the chaos from SmackDown Live still being cleared away. With Drew Gulak successfully retaining his title at Clash of Champions against Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo, there was a need to start the build all over again.

The show started with Ariya Daivari facing Lince Dorado. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Lince Dorado vs Ariya Daivari

Lince Dorado vs Ariya Daivari

Ariya Daivari said that Dorado should have listened to him and he would be Champion if that had been the case. Unfortunately for Daivari, Dorado took offense and threw Daivari out and hit him with a Moonsault to the outside as well. He hit him with a Hurricanrana and caused some serious damage.

We are off to a HOT start as @AriyaDaivariWWE & @LuchadorLD CLASH in the ring on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/sU4cV493iK — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019

Inside the ring, Daivari threw Dorado out and the luchador landed on his left knee, possibly injuring it. Dorado hit Daivari with a DDT and tried to shut him down, but Daivari had control back in seconds. Lince's hurt leg was one of the reasons that Daivari was able to maintain the advantage.

Dorado came back with some chops and shut Daivari up. He rolled around and hit an Enzuigiri, sending him to the corner. Dorado hit a high crossbody for a nearfall.

Daivari almost came back, but Dorado hit two corner Moonsaults on Daivari before he was able to avoid the third. Daivari came back with an Urinagi and tried to get back into the game.

The two exchanged pinfalls. Lince went for the Hurricanrana, but Daivari countered with the Powerbomb, into a pin for another nearfall.

Lince and Ariya Daivari went to the top rope and did battle, with Dorado dropping Daivari. Dorado then hit the Shooting Star Press on Daivari to pick up the win. In a slight botch, Dorado's legs hit the rope on the way down, but thankfully it was nothing too bad.

Results: Lince Dorado defeats Ariya Daivari.

