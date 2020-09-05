205 Live saw the reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion and his lackeys make a violent statement tonight. After losing a six-man tag team match on NXT this week, Legado Del Fantasma had some frustrations built up, and decided to take them out on the Superstars of the Purple Brand.

Ever-Rise and One-Two fought on in a 205 Live rematch in the main event, with Ever-Rise believing there's a conspiracy against them in the land of the Cruiserweights. We also saw the return of Mansoor, who is yet to be pinned on 205 Live this year.

We kicked off the night, though, with the returning 205 Live Original Ariya Daivari. His opponent was Tehuti Miles, a man who'd been getting some advice from former Cruiserweight Champion and fellow 205 Live Original The Brian Kendrick. Would his training be enough to give Miles a big win tonight?

Ariya Daivari vs Tehut Miles on 205 Live

Daivari Dinero popped Tehuti Miles with a quick right to the jaw. The 205 Live rookie shook it off, but was stunned with a few more punches.

Ariya Daivari called Miles trash, which got under his skin. Miles chased him and caught him with a big forearm smash. In the corner, Daivari was lit up with a series of strikes. Miles followed up with some leaping shoulder thrusts. Daivari screamed that he was sorry before dumping Miles to the floor.

Daivari used the ringside area to hold onto the advantage, blasting him stomach first into the 205 Live announcer's desk. Back in the ring, Daivari battered Miles some more. A neckbreaker gave Daivari a two-count.

Miles was laid out with a nasty clothesline that nearly knocked some teeth out, but somehow managed to shake it off for a surprise DDT. Miles popped up with a kip-up, and hammered the 205 Live veteran before hitting a rolling spinebuster for a two-count.

Daivari tried to follow Miles up top, but was knocked back to the mat. Miles went for a dive, but missed and tweaked his leg. Another clothesline laid out Miles. Ariya Daivari's Hammerlock Lariat missed, but a superkick stunned Miles. The Hammerlock Lariat finally connected, putting Miles down for the count.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Tehuti Miles via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A-