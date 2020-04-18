WWE 205 Live returns tonight with a special on a former Champion

Brian Kendrick is a former WWE Tag Team and Cruiserweight Champion and will be the subject of a documentary on 205 Live.

He was also an "interim" WWE Champion back in 2008

Tonight's episode of WWE 205 Live will be a little different from the norm - not unusual considering the current circumstances. Rather than filming an episode in an empty arena or showing an older match, the show will be shining a spotlight on one of their unsung Superstars: Brian Kendrick.

Excuse me. The Brian Kendrick.

WWE 205 Live will show a documentary on Brian Kendrick

The former WWE (now NXT) Cruiserweight Champion will be the subject of a documentary that will look "inside the mind" of Kendrick, as well as some of his favorite WWE matches, as well as "the most memorable match of his own career."

Kendrick debuted for WWE back in 2002, going back and forth between them and other promotions, such as Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact Wrestling.

In 2005, he and partner Paul London won the WWE Tag Team Championships and became the longest-reigning Champions for years, before the record was broken in 2016.

During a "Championship Scramble" match for the WWE title at the 2008 Unforgiven, Kendrick became the "interim"champion, although he's not recognized as having an actual title reign.

In 2016, Kendrick would participate in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, and then eventually join the 205 Live roster.

205 Live airs tonight at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network.